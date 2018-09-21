Email
article imageBarbados appoints Ambassador Rihanna

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Rihanna is now Ambassador Rihanna, after her home country tasked her with promoting investment and tourism.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that Rihanna -- real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty -- has been conferred the title of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

While the singer will not be formally accredited to another country, Mottley said that Rihanna -- whose more colorful songs include "Bitch Better Have My Money" -- would be in charge of bringing investment as well as encouraging education and tourism.

"I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility," Rihanna said in a statement dated Thursday.

Rihanna, 30, grew up in a troubled home in Barbados and was propelled to fame after visiting US producer Evan Rogers recognized her talents.

The singer, who since achieving stardom has lived primarily in Los Angeles and New York, has scored 14 number-one singles on the US Billboard chart, more than any artist except The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Mariah Carey.

