article imageBahrain 'rejects' attacks targeting Saudi's reputation

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Bahrain has said it "completely rejects" attempts to tarnish the reputation of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, whose powerful crown prince has been under intense scrutiny since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in Manama Sunday night for talks with Bahrain's King Hamad as part of a regional tour, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

"The king reiterated Bahrain's complete rejection of attempts targeting Saudi Arabia," said a statement carried by BNA on Monday.

"Saudi Arabia is a nation of security, safety, justice and rights."

Prince Mohammed visited Abu Dhabi Thursday as he began his first tour abroad since the murder of the Saudi journalist in October.

Saudi Arabia has been facing intense global criticism over the killing of insider-turned-critic Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate.

The murder of the Washington Post columnist has tipped the kingdom into one of its worst crises.

He was killed and reportedly dismembered in what Saudi Arabia said was a "rogue" operation.

Prince Mohammed began his regional tour at the request of his father, King Salman, according to the Saudi Press Agency, which said he would visit "brotherly" Arab countries.

The Egyptian presidency said the prince is due to arrive in Cairo later Monday for talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He is also set to travel to the Tunisian capital on Tuesday, a presidential source in Tunis told AFP.

Prince Mohammed is expected to attend the G20 summit in Argentina next week.

