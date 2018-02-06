B.C. government appoints its first innovation commissioner

By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Business Vancouver - In Vancouver, British Columbia on February 5, Premier John Horgan announced the appointment of Alan Winter as the province’s first innovation commissioner. He will be an advocate for the province's technology sector in Ottawa, Washington state and abroa The province has mandated that the commissioner's role will be relationship-building with senior government leaders in Ottawa and with B.C.'s tech and innovation network. Winter will also work at creating partnerships between the B.C. and Washington state technology communities as part of efforts to develop the Cascadia Innovation Corridor. At this time, Winter is expected to hold the position as commissioner for one year, with the option of the province extending his job, based on performance, according to In a Winter has already outlined his plans for the coming year as commissioner of the innovation commission. “I want to make sure B.C. companies are at the front of the line for investment and partnership opportunities, both here in Canada and around the world,” he said. “My first priority will be championing Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster, which could provide B.C.’s tech sector with a major boost in federal funding.” Besides leading The creation of the innovation commission and commissioner was laid out in plans developed in May 2017 in a confidence and supply agreement between the BC NDP and the B.C. Greens. At that time, neither the commissioner's job or even what the commission was set up to accomplish had been laid out, but things do get done.The province has mandated that the commissioner's role will be relationship-building with senior government leaders in Ottawa and with B.C.'s tech and innovation network. Winter will also work at creating partnerships between the B.C. and Washington state technology communities as part of efforts to develop the Cascadia Innovation Corridor.At this time, Winter is expected to hold the position as commissioner for one year, with the option of the province extending his job, based on performance, according to CBC. In a statement, Bruce Ralston, minister of jobs, trade and technology, said, “Alan Winter’s breadth of senior leadership experience in the biotech and information technology fields makes him the ideal ambassador for our tech and innovation sector."Winter has already outlined his plans for the coming year as commissioner of the innovation commission. “I want to make sure B.C. companies are at the front of the line for investment and partnership opportunities, both here in Canada and around the world,” he said. “My first priority will be championing Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster, which could provide B.C.’s tech sector with a major boost in federal funding.”Besides leading Genome B.C. from 2001-2016, Winter served as CEO of the New Media Innovation Centre in Vancouver, the president of the ComDev Space Group in Ontario and the president and CEO of MPR Teltech Ltd. in Vancouver. More about British Columbia Canada, innovation commissioner, alan winter, Technology, Innovation British Columbia Can... innovation commissio... alan winter Technology Innovation