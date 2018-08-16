As of 8pm: All fires across #NSW are now at Advice. Firefighters will continue to work on the 79 fires burning of which 36 are yet to be contained. More favourable conditions tomorrow before a return of warm and windy weather on Saturday. #NSWRFS @FRNSW @OEHmedia pic.twitter.com/kqS9789BrL — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) August 16, 2018

The latest @BOM_au climate outlook released today suggests the dry and warm conditions will continue for the next few months. Another worrying sign for the bush fire season, and another reason you need to get ready now. #nswrfs #nswfires @BOM_NSW pic.twitter.com/EdtID862SR — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) August 16, 2018

At 5:30pm there's 84 bush and grass fires in NSW - 50 uncontained. Extremely dry conditions combined with strong winds have made conditions tough for firefighters and residents. Great work by firefighters from #NSWRFS, @FRNSW, NPWS and Forestry. #nswfires pic.twitter.com/JfUXQEItQi — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) August 15, 2018