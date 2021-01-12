Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustralia, China F1 postponed as coronavirus hits 2021 calendar

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Formula One's Australian Grand Prix was postponed to November and China's race was put on hold indefinitely as the coronavirus forced a 2021 calendar rejig on Tuesday.

The Australian race, usually the season-opener, was delayed from March to November, but no new date was set for the Chinese Grand Prix, normally held in April.

The record, 23-race season will now begin in Bahrain on March 28, a week later than the originally scheduled start in Melbourne.

"The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

He added that talks were still underway about the Chinese Grand Prix. An F1 statement said the Shanghai race would be held "later in the season if possible", citing travel restrictions.

"Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021," Domenicali said.

More about Auto, prix, Aus, chn, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Corporate America looks to penalize Trump, Republicans — for now
Roy Huang opens up about 'Last Three Days' action film Special
Ford to close all its factories in Brazil 
Heather Grace Hancock talks about 'The Package' on Passionflix Special
Armenian leader says Karabakh conflict unresolved
Bolsonaro's son changes Twitter profile picture to Trump
Biden inauguration: worries as Homeland Security chief quits
Stay granted to inmate set to be first woman executed by US in decades
Golf distances itself from Trump despite his love of the game
Review: This week’s releases confront their fears Special