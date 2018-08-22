Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArgentine senate to vote on Kirchner immunity

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Argentine lawmakers are to vote Wednesday on whether to allow investigators to search the homes of former president Cristina Kirchner as part of the so-called corruption notebooks case.

Claudio Bonadio, the judge leading the investigation, has petitioned the Senate to partially lift Kirchner's immunity to allow several of her residences to be searched.

As a senator, Kirchner enjoys congressional immunity from imprisonment, though not prosecution.

The 65-year-old is facing trial in several other corruption cases and has accused Bonadio of carrying out "judicial persecutions" aimed at derailing a possible run for the presidency next year.

Senators began debating Bonadio's request in the early afternoon, with Kirchner and most other Senators present.

Last week, the senate was unable to muster a quorum to debate the request.

In a letter to lawmakers released on Tuesday, Kirchner said she was willing to allow searches of her homes in Buenos Aires, Santa Cruz and El Calafate but asked that they rule out the presence of cameras.

Thousands of people demonstrated outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires late Tuesday, demanding that Senators authorize the searches.

"Prison for Cristina!" protesters shouted, and also "Give back the money!"

Thousands demonstrate outside the Congress in Buenos Aires to demand the Senate approve the lifting ...
Thousands demonstrate outside the Congress in Buenos Aires to demand the Senate approve the lifting of former president Cristina Kirchner's immunity as part of a anti-corruption investigation, on August 21, 2018
Eitan ABRAMOVICH, AFP

As the Senate debated on Wednesday, a handful of her supporters awaited the decision outside, waving pro-Kirchner banners. Another small group demonstrated nearby, demanding lawmakers end her immunity.

More than a dozen elite businessmen and former government officials were arrested after La Nacion newspaper reported on August 1 that millions in bribes were delivered by a ministerial chauffeur to Kirchner's residences, both during her presidency and that of her late husband Nestor.

The driver's meticulous records of the cash deliveries -- allegedly payments from business leaders in exchange for public works contracts -- form the basis of the investigation.

Kirchner is being investigated in five other cases, ranging from alleged foreign exchange manipulation to the signing of a memorandum with Tehran that Bonadio argues effectively protected Iranian suspects in the deadly 1994 bombing of Argentine Jewish centers.

More about Argentina, corrupcin, proceso, parlamento
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump denies wrongdoing, slams Cohen 'stories' on hush payments
China ditches cheap U.S. coal for domestic supply as tariffs loom
Unique business created to save North America's monarch butterfly
Review: Jeannie Seely earns star on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame Special
Canada’s small nuclear reactors ready for demo
China culls thousands of pigs as African swine fever spreads
Review: John Berry tugs at the heart with 'Beautifully Broken' single Special
Saga of early humans etched in DNA of mixed-species child
Review: Armin van Buuren rocks seven-hour Untold Festival set on YouTube Special
Ashley Jones back on 'The Bold and The Beautiful' as Bridget