Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArgentine peso falls 4.61% in opening trade

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Business

The Argentine peso fell 4.61 percent in opening trade Tuesday, signaling a return to the volatility that prompted the country's central bank to intervene last week to support the currency.

The peso declined to 23.41 to the dollar and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange's Merval index followed suit, dropping 4.68 percent less than two hours after it opened.

Argentina's Central Bank on Friday raised its key interest rate to 40 percent to support the peso after it plunged 7.64 percent the day before.

The bank also lowered dollar reserve requirements for the nation's banks to inject liquidity in the currency markets.

On Monday, the peso appeared to stabilize, closing 0.22 percent down at 22.33 to the dollar.

But Tuesday's drop comes ahead of an expected Central Bank announcement on its key interest rate, amid continued market uncertainty.

More about Argentina, Economy, Forex
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China's Xi, North Korea's Kim meet ahead of Trump summit
Erdogan vows to quit when 'enough', sparks Twitter trend
Lebanon's winning women: six females voted into parliament
In latest diesel woes, Audi flags new emissions 'irregularities'
100,000 migrants fled to war-torn Yemen in 2017: IOM
Sophia the robot claims she wants to help not harm humans
Medvedev: loyal PM in Putin's shadow
IAEA: Watchdog at the heart of Iran nuclear deal
African growth picks up but debt a concern, says IMF
Britain's Johnson condemns 'crazy' Brexit customs plan