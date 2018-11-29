New York police were Thursday investigating swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs spray painted outside the office of a professor who researches the Holocaust at Columbia University.

The enormous, bright-red graffiti was photographed by college newspaper the Columbia Daily Spectator, identifying the target as Elizabeth Midlarsky, a professor of psychology and education.

Midlarsky found the graffiti on Wednesday at Teachers College, a graduate school of education, health and psychology at what is one of America's most prestigious universities.

"I was in shock," she was quoted as saying by the Daily Spectator. "I stopped for a moment, because I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

New York police said the incident was being investigated by the hate crime task force. "There are no suspects at this time," a spokeswoman said.

"We are outraged and horrified by this act of aggression and use of this vile anti-Semitic symbol against a valued member of our community," said Teachers College president Thomas Bailey.

"We are working with police to discover the perpetrator of this hateful act. I also want to reaffirm the College's commitment -- and my own -- to providing a respectful and welcoming environment for all."

The university encouraged Jewish students and others who may be feeling vulnerable to seek counseling, mental health and chaplain services.

The United States has seen a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in recent years, which some people have tied to the election of President Donald Trump and his divisive rhetoric.

On October 27, a gunman attacked the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 worshippers and allegedly told police he "wanted all Jews to die."

On November 1, anti-Semitic graffiti found inside a Brooklyn synagogue forced the cancelation of an event by actress Ilana Glazer, who had been due to interview New York state candidates running in the midterm elections.

In February, the Anti-Defamation League, which combats anti-Semitism and discrimination, reported a 57 percent leap in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in 2017, the sharpest yearly spike since the 1970s.