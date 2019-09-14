Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAnti-establishment demo in Athens against squat evacuations

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Thousands of anti-establishment protesters marched in Athens on Saturday in a demonstration against a recent police crackdown on squats.

The police put the participants at around 2,000. Organisers said the turnout was closer to 5,000.

The demonstration marched behind a large banner that read "No Pasaran, no surrender, no truce."

Other protesters carried placards calling for "mass resistance to state repression."

The protest came weeks after the new conservative government sent police to clear out four building squats in the bohemian Athens district of Exarchia, removing 143 migrants who had found shelter there, among them families with children.

The Greek human rights league later labelled the operation a "rather pointless show of force" and "contrary to...the respect of human dignity" after a police unionist called the anti-establishment squatters "trash".

The government says the run-down central Athens district that is popular with leftists and anarchists is used as a base by drug dealers and other criminals.

Anti-establishment groups say the police operations unfairly target migrant families and solidarity groups lending them support.

More about Greece, Police, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Olympic swimmer Kathleen Baker talks ISL, LA Current and success Special
Frontline fight: Indonesia locked in epic battle against jungle blazes
Whole Foods to cut health benefits of part-time employees
Zimbabwe sees thaw in chilly ties with West
Review: Comedian Vic DiBitetto 'makes again laugh again' at Rockwells Special
Antibiotic use may lead to heart problems
New Italy government lets rescued migrants disembark
Mall brawls and street fights as Hong Kong polarisation deepens
Row over Greek police raids in bohemian Athens district
Q&A: New digital solution for easing third-party delivery Special