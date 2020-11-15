Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAncient statue of Hermes dug up in Athens

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The head of an ancient statue of the Greek god Hermes has been unearthed during excavations for sewage system improvements in central Athens, the ministry of culture said Sunday.

The "original artwork dating late 4th century BC or early 3rd century BC" is in good condition, a statement said.

The marble head, found just 1.3 metres (four feet) under the pavement on the busy Aiolou street on Friday, "depicts the god in a mature age and is obviously a part of a herm", the statement added.

Herms or Hermas are sculptures, usually of the head of Hermes, and sometimes a torso, which were set on a squared column erected at road crossings as signs.

According to Greek mythology, Hermes was the son of Zeus and the messenger of the gods, who also protected travellers and merchants.

The ministry gave no estimate of the value of the sculpture but it was immediately transported to a warehouse of the directorate of antiquities.

On Saturday, Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis posted a photo of the Hermes head on his Facebook account. "Unique Athens", he said.

More about Culture, Greece, Archaeology
More news from
Latest News
Top News
SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday
Op-Ed: ‘Game Over’ climate change research gets massive flak
World's largest free trade agreement signed in coup for China
'Strangled by debt': Coronavirus deepens Cambodia's loan crisis
Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from disputed area
Tanzania challenger vows return from Belgian exile
Biden heralds shift in US strategy toward Venezuela
Protesters in Belarus dispersed with stun grenades
Hamilton wins record-equalling seventh F1 world title
Anger as Erdogan visits breakaway north of Cyprus for 'picnic'