Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, stated that David Pecker, the publisher of the tabloid "National Enquirer," tried to blackmail him over intimate personal photos. The National Enquirer's publisher said it would open an internal investigation of claims of extortion and blackmail of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos STEPHANIE KEITH, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Bezos posted his stance on this matter via an elaborate post entitled "No thank you, Mr. Pecker," which may be seen on the online platform Medium. Last month, it was announced that Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are getting divorced after being married for 25 years. They were the world's richest couple, and they had issued a joint statement via Twitter that "after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation," they decided to divorce. They will "remain a family" and they will "remain cherished friends." Bezos went on to expose the tabloid for trying to extort him. American Media, Inc. (AMI) chief content officer (CCO) Dylan Howard had threatened to release compromising and graphic photographs, as well as amorous text messages of the Amazon chairman (and owner of The Washington Post), with a woman that the tabloid claimed that Bezos was having an affair with. According to an article in The New York Times, the woman who allegedly had an extramarital affair with Bezos was Lauren Sanchez, who is an entertainment personality and former host of So You Think You Can Dance on Fox. In this aforementioned article, The National Enquirer alleged that Bezos' revealing text messages to the woman involved him telling her how "crazy" he is about her. American Media, Inc., which owns the National Enquirer, went on to issue a statement where it noted that it "fervently believes that it acted lawfully" in reporting this story on the Amazon CEO. It added that at the time of the allegations made by Bezos, it was "in good faith negotiations" to resolve all those matters. In other Amazon news, as Digital Journal reported, a backlash from politicians and local residents may affect Amazon's headquarters deal in Long Island City in New York.