Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAlgeria to probe video of police beating protesters

Listen | Print
By AFP     24 mins ago in World

Algerian police said Sunday they had opened an investigation after a video circulated online appeared to show protesters being beaten by security forces.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Algiers on Friday, the latest in weeks of rallies against the ruling class amid an ongoing political crisis in the country.

In a video widely circulated on social media, two men are seen on the ground being beaten by police officers with batons.

Police chief Abdelkader Kara Bouhadba ordered a probe into the footage "showing clashes with police forces probably during the protest on Friday," the Directorate General for National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.

The DGSN stressed "the need to investigate... to determine liability and take the measures required by law," in a message on its Facebook page.

Scuffles broke out at the end of the Algiers rally when police officers grabbed the Berber flag -- banned from protests -- from demonstrators' hands and removed it from streetlights.

There was a major police presence at Friday's rally as demonstrators continued their push for a political overhaul following ailing leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika quitting in April in the face of mass demonstrations.

Interim president Abdelkader Bensalah has called for a national dialogue to pave the way for elections, but demonstrators want top figures from Bouteflika's era to step aside before polls are held.

More about Algeria, Politics, Demonstration, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Hong Kong protesters march on station to 'educate' Chinese mainlanders
Frankfurt returns to normal after WWII bomb defused
Review: USA wins the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France Special
Will the public ever accept lab-grown meat?
In the June quarter Samsung profits fall by more than half
Heatwave adds to the woes of migrants stranded Bosnia
Rapinoe, Lavelle score as USA beat Netherlands to retain World Cup
Review: Machine Gun Kelly rocks on badass new album 'Hotel Diablo' Special
Father in French right-to-die case says son being 'murdered'
Review: Debbie Gibson elegantly covers 'The Way' by New Kids on the Block Special