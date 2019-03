8 Americans and 18 Canadians dead in Ethiopian airlines crash

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Addis Ababa - Eighteen Canadians and eight Americans are among the victims of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed all 157 people thought to be on board Sunday, the airline's CEO and Kenya's transport minister said. Besides the 18 Canadians and eight Americans, victims also included 32 Kenyans, nine Ethiopians, eight people each from China and Italy, seven each from France and Britain, six from Egypt, five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia. The crash happened at 08:44 local time, six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off, according to An Ethiopian Airlines with 157 people on board crashed Sunday just minutes after taking off from Ethiopia's capital, according to the airline and reports. 7bPaHCkE7T — ABC News (@ABC) March 10, 2019 At this point, it is not clear what caused the crash, but the pilot reported difficulties and had requested and received clearance to return to the airport, reports The Boeing 737-8 MAX was new and had been delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in November 2018. Boeing's 737-8 MAX planes have been flying since 2016. In a "Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team. A Boeing technical team is prepared to provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board." U.S. to send team to assist in Ethiopian Airlines crash aRyxUG4GqY — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 10, 2019 Previous crash of Boeing 737-8 MAX In October 2018, another Boeing 737-8 MAX plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board the Lion Air flight. The cockpit data recorder showed the jet's airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights, although the airline claimed the problem had been fixed. The Boeing 737-8 MAX airliner was on a flight from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to Nairobi, Kenya with 149 passengers and eight crew members, according to the Associated Press. Besides the 18 Canadians and eight Americans, victims also included 32 Kenyans, nine Ethiopians, eight people each from China and Italy, seven each from France and Britain, six from Egypt, five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia.The crash happened at 08:44 local time, six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off, according to the BBC. At this point, it is not clear what caused the crash, but the pilot reported difficulties and had requested and received clearance to return to the airport, reports CTV News Canada. The Boeing 737-8 MAX was new and had been delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in November 2018. Boeing's 737-8 MAX planes have been flying since 2016. In a statement issued this morning , Boeing writes:In October 2018, another Boeing 737-8 MAX plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board the Lion Air flight. The cockpit data recorder showed the jet's airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights, although the airline claimed the problem had been fixed. More about Turkish airlines crash, Ethiopian airlines, 7378 MAX, 18 canadians, Boeing Turkish airlines cra... Ethiopian airlines 7378 MAX 18 canadians Boeing