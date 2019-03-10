8 Americans and 18 Canadians dead in Ethiopian airlines crash

The Boeing 737-8 MAX airliner was on a flight from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to Nairobi, Kenya with 149 passengers and eight crew members, according to the Associated Press.
Besides the 18 Canadians and eight Americans, victims also included 32 Kenyans, nine Ethiopians, eight people each from China and Italy, seven each from France and Britain, six from Egypt, five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia.
The crash happened at 08:44 local time, six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off, according to the BBC.
At this point, it is not clear what caused the crash, but the pilot reported difficulties and had requested and received clearance to return to the airport, reports CTV News Canada.
The Boeing 737-8 MAX was new and had been delivered to Ethiopian Airlines in November 2018. Boeing's 737-8 MAX planes have been flying since 2016. In a statement issued this morning
, Boeing writes:
"Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team. A Boeing technical team is prepared to provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board."
Previous crash of Boeing 737-8 MAX
In October 2018, another Boeing 737-8 MAX plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board the Lion Air flight. The cockpit data recorder showed the jet's airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights, although the airline claimed the problem had been fixed.