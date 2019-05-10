Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image70 countries urge North Korea to scrap nuclear, ballistic weapons

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

Seventy countries urged North Korea on Friday to scrap its nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and related programs, decrying the "undiminished threat" posed to world peace.

Signatories included the United States and South Korea, as well as nations in Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe.

Russia and China, supporters of Pyongyang, did not sign the document drafted by France.

With two missile launches in a week, Pyongyang is walking a fine line between increasing pressure on the US and not derailing nuclear negotiations -- all while giving itself room to escalate, analysts say.

According to a diplomatic source, about 15 countries asked to sign on to the request for North Korean disarmament after the new missile firings.

The signatories "strongly deplore the grave and undiminished threat to regional and international peace and security posed by the ongoing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programmes that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has developed," the text said.

"We encourage the DPRK to avoid any provocation," it added. "We also call for the DPRK to continue discussions with the United States on denuclearization."

Pyongyang fired two short-range missiles Thursday following an earlier drill on Saturday. The North had not launched any since November 2017, shortly before leader Kim Jong Un embarked on diplomatic overtures.

Kim declared an end to the testing of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles during rapid rapprochement last year.

More about Un, NKorea, US, Military, Nuclear
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dramatic detail emerges on French commando raid in Burkina
Review: Billy Joel celebrates 70th birthday at Madison Square Garden show Special
Suspects arrested in shooting of Argentine lawmaker and civil servant
Backstreet Boys' Howie D to release breakthrough family album
En garde! France embraces the lightsaber — as sport
Review: ‘Tolkien’ is the tale of where it all truly started Special
Secret chamber uncovered 2,000 years on at Nero palace
Millennials more likely to miss work due to mental health stress
US sends assault ship, missiles to Mideast amid Iran 'threat'
Rihanna teams up with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brand