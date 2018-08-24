Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image7.1-magnitude quake hits Peru-Brazil border: USGS

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Peru's border with Brazil on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, but national authorities said there were no initial reports of casualties or damage in the sparsely populated region.

"So far no damage or victims have been reported and monitoring continues," said Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI).

The US agency said the quake hit at a depth of 609 kilometers (380 miles) on Peru's eastern frontier with Brazil.

Jorge Chavez, the civil defense chief, said the depth of the quake had caused its force to dissipate, blunting its impact on the surface.

"The depth has made it so there is no surface damage," he said on RPP radio.

The earthquake hit shortly after 0900 GMT, about 140 kilometers west of the Peruvian town of Iberia, the USGS said.

More about Peru, Brazil, Earthquake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
World's top DJ Martin Garrix announces new book 'LIFE = CRAZY'
Move over, Musk: Kalashnikov unveils 'electric supercar'
Litecoin's price is up on Thursday with a possible further rally
Isolated tribe members in Brazil spotted in drone footage
Israel says MSF nurse shot at troops on Gaza border
Salt of the Alps: ancient Austrian mine holds Bronze Age secrets
Nine-year-old boy dies after beating by Buddhist monk
Hawaii warned of 'life-threatening impacts' of Hurricane Lane
Taylor Swift breaks record for highest-grossing tour by a female
Zero tolerance: no safe level of alcohol, study says