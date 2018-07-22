Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image18 killed in Boko Haram attack in Chad: military source

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Eighteen people have been killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram jihadists in the Lake Chad region, a Chadian military source said Sunday.

"Boko Haram elements attacked a village south of Daboua," not far from Chad's border with Niger, at around 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) on Thursday, the military source said.

The assailants "cut the throats of 18 people, wounded two others and kidnapped 10 women".

Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency has devastated the region since it took up arms in 2009 in Nigeria, leaving at least 20,000 people dead, displacing more than two million others and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

Chad, Cameroon and Niger have all joined the military effort by Nigeria to crush Boko Haram.

Chad has seen a recent increase in attacks by the group.

In May, six people were killed, including four government officials and a soldier, in a Boko Haram attack on a Chadian army checkpoint on an island in Lake Chad.

Niger's army said Saturday it killed "ten terrorists" after one of its military positions in the southwest of the country was attacked by Boko Haram.

More about Chad, Niger, Unrest, bokoharam
More news from
Latest News
Top News
In Damascus, war amputees walk again on Syrian-made prosthetics
Nearly 1,000 homes on evacuation alert in B.C. due to wildfires
Tech and science will keep the Parker Solar Probe from melting
Falcon 9 with Telstar communications satellite launches tonight
Massive data breach exposes huge trove of automakers' secrets
Ex-Israeli commandos innovate for 'weekend warriors'
Review: Katie Nageotte jumps 4.75 meters in Monaco, sets personal best Special
In rural Zimbabwe, the novel taste of a peaceful election
New startup attempts to make cryptocurrency easier: Interview Special
Self-destructive behaviour: Burberry not alone