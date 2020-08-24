Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philippines: military

Listen | Print
By AFP     22 mins ago in World

At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded -- including soldiers and police -- in a twin bombing Monday involving a suicide attacker on a southern Philippine island that is a stronghold of Islamist militants, officials said.

The attack happened in Jolo in Muslim-majority Sulu, where government-backed security forces have long been fighting the Abu Sayyaf group.

Five soldiers and four civilians were killed in the first blast when an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle parked outside a supermarket blew up, Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan told reporters.

Philippines bombing
Philippines bombing
, AFP

Sixteen soldiers were wounded in the explosion, which happened at around midday.

Around 20 civilians were also hurt, Lieutenant Colonel Ronaldo Mateo said, citing the local mayor.

There was a second blast a short time later in the same street when a female suicide attacker blew herself up as police cordoned off the area, killing one person and wounding around six officers, Vinluan said.

More about Philippines, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with Taylor Reilly: Rising Australian entrepreneur Special
Tens of thousands in Lithuania form human chain for Belarus
Review: 'High School Musical: The Series' is heartwarming and captivating Special
Mali junta wants three-year military rule, agrees to free president
Matt Boren talks new 'Enter Exit' digital series, Finola Hughes Special
Showman Trump hopes Republican convention will change America's tune
Gold-hunting diggers destroy Sudan's priceless past
Childhood packed in a rucksack: young refugees at risk in the Balkans
After Beirut blast, foreign workers beg to go home
Asteroid to make near-Earth approach one day before election