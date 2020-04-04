By By Karen Graham 20 mins ago in Politics During the COVID-19 crisis, postal workers have been considered "essential workers" who must continue to do their jobs as usual while others stay home. However, lawmakers say that without additional funding, the USPS could shut down by June. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is now threatening the future of mail service in the U.S. Besides the drop in mail volume brought on by stay-at-home rules and many online retailers resorting to shipping "essential" items only, there is a real danger that the postal service could close down in the next few months. To that end, Every American household & business relies on @USPS to deliver vital goods and services, including life-saving medications. @USPS needs immediate assistance to survive, which is why @GerryConnolly & I introduced a bill to provide emergency funding.https://t.co/afBiGVlFMf — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) March 24, 2020 "The Postal Service is in need of urgent help as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis," The letter said postal workers delivered more than a billion shipments of prescription drugs last year, and ceasing operations during the virus outbreak could have dire consequences for the health of people around the country. Postal workers demand better safety response There's growing anxiety among mail carriers, who say the USPS isn't doing enough to protect them from the virus. Workers complained to USPS is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and continues to follow strategies and measures recommended by the CDC. The safety of our customers & employees remains our top priority as we provide the essential service of delivering your mail and packages every day. — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) March 26, 2020 Many mail carriers, including USPS employees in the Suncoast region of Florida said the Postal Service hadn't been supplying masks or gloves, or even keeping hand sanitizer in the office and trucks. One mail carrier at a post office outside Stockton, California, said the only protection he was aware of was a big container of hand sanitizer his supervisor keeps on their desk. "They aren't taking this very seriously in my opinion at all," he said. "We don't have masks. There isn't social distancing." He added that in the back of the post office, "you're nearly shoulder to shoulder with everyone all the time." Dave Partenheimer, a USPS spokesman, told Business Insider on Thursday that 259 of the Postal Service's 630,000 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. Maloney, the chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Gerry Connolly, chair of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, said in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that the COVID-19 crisis is threatening the future of mail service in the U.S."The Postal Service is in need of urgent help as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis," they said. "Based on a number of briefings and warnings this week about a critical fall-off in mail across the country, it has become clear that the Postal Service will not survive the summer without immediate help from Congress and the White House. 