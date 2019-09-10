Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageU.S. wants tribes' lawsuit blocking Keystone pipeline dismissed

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     2 hours ago in Politics
Attorneys for the Trump administration are asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit from Native American tribes that want to block the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.
The proposed 1,700-mile Keystone XL pipeline would transport up to 35 million gallons of oil every day from Canada’s tar sands -one of the dirtiest energy sources in the world — to refineries in Texas. Much of it then would be exported to other countries.
In March 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied yet another attempt by TransCanada to begin construction on its proposed Keystone XL pipeline, upholding a Montana judge's ruling barring construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.
Then, on July 29, 2019, the order issued by a Montana judge barring certain pre-construction activities was dissolved after a June ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that a new presidential permit negated challenges to the project’s earlier approval.
Donald Trump signs orders to green-light the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines on January 24 ...
Donald Trump signs orders to green-light the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines on January 24, 2017.
Office of the President of the United States
The lawsuit the Trump Administration wants to be dismissed was brought by tribes in Montana and South Dakota who say that President Donald Trump approved the pipeline in March without considering the potential for damage to cultural sites from spills and construction.
The Assiniboine and Gros Ventre tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux tribe say Trump's action violated their rights under treaties from the mid-1800s.
The Trump administration's lawyers are arguing that Trump's presidential permit applies only to a 1-mile section of pipeline along the U.S.-Canada border in northern Montana. The pipeline has been subject to years of delay because of fierce environmental and landowner opposition.
The hearing will be held this Thursday on the government's attempt to get the lawsuit dismissed. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris will be presiding.
More about keystone xl pipeline, native american tribes, suit dismissed, damage to cultural sites, 1mile section of pipeline
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump announces firing of national security chief Bolton
Haitians in hurricane-devastated Bahamas face uncertain future
Trump's revolving door: Bolton the latest to go
Margaret Atwood unveils sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Interview: The consultant who discovered Cisco’s FTD Bug Special
New Italy government seeks green light from Senate
Is the U.S. facing a student debt crisis?
China fury as HK's Joshua Wong meets German foreign minister
'They don't want us here anymore': Foreigners flee S.Africa xenophobia attacks
Radioactive water from Fukushima could be dumped into ocean