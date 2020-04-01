U.S. Intelligence - China faked coronavirus numbers

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics China has intentionally misrepresented its coronavirus numbers - under-reporting both total cases and deaths it’s suffered from the disease, the U.S. intelligence community concluded in a classified report to the White House. The outbreak began in China's Hubei Province in December 2019, yet Beijing has reported that there were only about 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths, according to data compiled by The White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment. And at a Trump did say that Beijing’s tally appeared “to be a little bit on the light side, and I’m being nice when I say that, relative to what we witnessed and what was reported.” So, yes, possibly Trump does know about the Intelligence report. Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday on CNN: “The reality is that we could have been better off if China had been more forthcoming. What appears evident now is that long before the world learned in December that China was dealing with this, and maybe as much as a month earlier than that, that the outbreak was real in China." Passengers arrive at the railway station in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province, after travel restrictions into the city were eased following two months of lockdown HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP Hiding the real truth about COVID-19 One clue to back up the fake numbers put out by China was the number of times the government changed their way of reporting the illness. The Chinese government repeatedly changed its methodology to track cases. Bloomberg is reporting that Chinese officials for weeks excluded asymptomatic people from the positive-cases count and revised that measure only on Tuesday, adding more than 1,500 cases to its total, reports US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been skeptical of the data coming out of China from the start, repeatedly accusing China of covering up information about its coronavirus cases and of spreading misinformation. China was "the first country to know about the risk to the world from this virus," Pompeo said at a news briefing last week, "and they repeatedly delayed sharing that information with the globe." "This data set matters," Pompeo reiterated on Tuesday, adding that the strategy for combatting the virus "depends on the ability to have confidence and information about what has actually transpired." China is not the only country with a lack of transparency in reporting their number of coronavirus cases and the number of deaths. China was "the first country to know about the risk to the world from this virus," Pompeo said at a news briefing last week, "and they repeatedly delayed sharing that information with the globe." "This data set matters," Pompeo reiterated on Tuesday, adding that the strategy for combatting the virus "depends on the ability to have confidence and information about what has actually transpired." China is not the only country with a lack of transparency in reporting their number of coronavirus cases and the number of deaths. Iran, Russia, Indonesia and especially North Korea come to mind, according to Western officials. North Korea claims to not have a single case of COVID-19. Saudi Arabia and Egypt may also be playing down their numbers.