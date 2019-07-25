By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The United States powered by 100 percent clean energy by 2050 is the goal of a new bill announced on Wednesday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Committee’s plan to produce “Communities across the country are suffering from historic flooding, raging wildfires, increasingly severe storms, extreme heat, and persistent droughts,” said Pallone. “The climate crisis is here, and it requires serious federal leadership that’s up for the challenge.” Pallone noted that the costs associated with transforming the economy will be no easy task, and yes, there will be costs. However, it has also been pointed out by many scientists and clean energy advocates that to do nothing will be even costlier, and will continue to grow with continuing inaction on our part. Today we’re kicking off our commitment to #100by50 – a 100% clean economy by 2050 – by hearing the best ideas to decarbonize our entire economy. We have the talent and the resources. All we need now is the determination to #ActOnClimate. pic.twitter.com/M0OKY0rHYY — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) July 24, 2019 Pallone cited the "28 global companies, representing a combined market capitalization of $1.2 trillion, that this week responded to the United Nations’ call to action by committing to the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050." Erin Duncan, vice president of congressional affairs for the “Today Chairman Pallone, Reps. Tonko and Rush shared their bold vision for policies to mitigate the impacts of climate change," Duncan said. "Moving to 100 percent clean energy by 2050 will require solar deployment at a massive scale, and our companies are ready to deliver with the right policies in place, such as an extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC)." “We’ve set an industry goal to make the 2020s the Solar+ Decade, with solar accounting for 20% of our nation’s electricity mix by 2030. This goal, alongside the goal, announced today by House leaders is achievable, but only with successful policy. The ITC serves as the best way to add solar deployment today and will provide continued stability and investment opportunity for solar while policymakers debate long-term plans for our energy future.” Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., Rep. Paul Tonko, Chairman of the Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee, and Rep. Bobby L. Rush, Chairman of the Energy Subcommittee revealed the plan at a news conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon. "Moving to 100 percent clean energy by 2050 will require solar deployment at a massive scale, and our companies are ready to deliver with the right policies in place, such as an extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC).""We've set an industry goal to make the 2020s the Solar+ Decade, with solar accounting for 20% of our nation's electricity mix by 2030. This goal, alongside the goal, announced today by House leaders is achievable, but only with successful policy. The ITC serves as the best way to add solar deployment today and will provide continued stability and investment opportunity for solar while policymakers debate long-term plans for our energy future."