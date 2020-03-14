U.S. broadens European travel ban to include UK and Ireland

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The Trump White House has just announced the expansion of the European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland. The ban will go into effect on Monday. “We’re looking at it very seriously because they have had a little bit of activity unfortunately so we are going to be looking at that, actually we already have looked at it and that is going to be announced,” Trump said during at the beginning of the press conference with his Some health officials, and even a former high-ranking Trump administration official, suggested Trump’s European travel restriction was futile because the virus is already widespread on U.S. soil, reports the “In two weeks, we will regret wasting time and energy on travel restrictions and wish we focused more on hospital preparation and large scale community mitigation,” Trump’s former homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, tweeted Thursday. President Trump has also announced he has taken a coronavirus test. He took the test Friday night after getting questions at a press conference. He also said that it will take one or two days to get the results, according to Some health officials, and even a former high-ranking Trump administration official, suggested Trump’s European travel restriction was futile because the virus is already widespread on U.S. soil. American citizens, green card holders, and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S. but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to Vice-president Mike Pence, speaking at a White House briefing on the Coronavirus.“We’re looking at it very seriously because they have had a little bit of activity unfortunately so we are going to be looking at that, actually we already have looked at it and that is going to be announced,” Trump said during at the beginning of the press conference with his coronavirus task force at the White House this afternoon.Some health officials, and even a former high-ranking Trump administration official, suggested Trump’s European travel restriction was futile because the virus is already widespread on U.S. soil, reports the Associated Press. “In two weeks, we will regret wasting time and energy on travel restrictions and wish we focused more on hospital preparation and large scale community mitigation,” Trump’s former homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, tweeted Thursday.President Trump has also announced he has taken a coronavirus test. He took the test Friday night after getting questions at a press conference. He also said that it will take one or two days to get the results, according to CNN News. Some health officials, and even a former high-ranking Trump administration official, suggested Trump’s European travel restriction was futile because the virus is already widespread on U.S. soil. More about travel ban, European travel, uk and ireland, coronavirus travel ban European travel uk and ireland coronavirus