By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation of possible war crimes by the US, Taliban, and others in Afghanistan undermines the peace deal signed February 29 with the Taliban. Pompeo criticizes the ICC The US does not recognize the court and had always opposed its formation. US policy has often been to undermine the ICC The US has taken a number of measures against the ICC but different US governments have had differing and complex relations with the court as a In September 2018, President Donald Trump criticized the ICC before the United Nations. In April of 2019 the US revoked the visa of Fatou Bensouda the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in anticipation of a later investigation into US war crimes in Afghanistan. The investigation was eventually authorized in March of 2020. American Service-Members' Protection Act (ASPA) The ASPA was enacted August 2 in 2002. The The act authorizes the US president to use all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release of any US or allied personnel being detained or imprisoned by on behalf of or at the request of the ICC. This provision has led to ASPA being nicknamed the Hague Invasion Act. ASPA prohibits US federal, state, and local governments including courts and law enforcement agencies from assisting the ICC. For example no person can be extradited from the US to the ICC. The act also bans US military aid to countries that are party to the court. However, there are numerous exceptions and waivers. Bilateral Immunity Agreements (BIAs) By 2006 over one hundred BIA's were in place. Several countries lost aid both military and other aid because they refused to sign such agreements. However, by 2009 with Obama in office the aid restrictions on those not signing BIAs were dropped. The U.S. actively pressured states to conclude such so-called Article 98 agreements, otherwise known as bilateral immunity agreements (BIAs)."By 2006 over one hundred BIA's were in place. Several countries lost aid both military and other aid because they refused to sign such agreements. However, by 2009 with Obama in office the aid restrictions on those not signing BIAs were dropped. Restrictions under ASPA had also been repealed under Bush