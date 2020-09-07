By By Ken Hanly 47 mins ago in Politics Hundreds of US troops have arrived in Lithuania to take part in military drills near the border of Belarus, adding to the mounting tensions over the disputed presidential election of Alexander Lukashenko. US and EU have rejected results of Belarus presidential election Lukashenko claims NATO is attempting to oust him from office For his part Lukashenko has accused NATO of building up military forces on the borders of Belarus in an attempt to force him out of office. The military drills near the Belarus border with Lithuania provide some support for that view. However, a Lithuania has granted refuge to Belarusian main opposition figure Lithuania has given refuge to main opposition figure to Lukashenko, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya after she fled Belarus after Lukashenko's election. US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun met her on a trip to discuss the situation in Belarus. However, since his visit, Biegun has described the situation in Belarus as an internal conflict and has claimed that the conflict will not turn into an conflict between the West and Russia. However, Beguin has also said that he would work with EU allies to push for a new round of elections in Belarus as well as to prepare for new sanctions against the country. It seems that the West is already pushing to unseat Luakashenko who has the support of Russia. The US and EU are already in conflict with Lukashenko and thus with Russia. On Saturday about a dozen Abrams tanks crossed into Lithuania from Poland. Lukashenko was declared the winner of the August 9th election with over 80 percent of the vote. There have been large demonstrations in Belarus opposing the results. The US and EU have called for a new round of voting.For his part Lukashenko has accused NATO of building up military forces on the borders of Belarus in an attempt to force him out of office. The military drills near the Belarus border with Lithuania provide some support for that view. However, a Lithuanian defense ministry statement claimed that the military exercise was "pre-planned and not associated with any events in the region". The statement said the deployment is to last until November. NATO had repeatedly denied any military buildup in the area.Lithuania has given refuge to main opposition figure to Lukashenko, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya after she fled Belarus after Lukashenko's election. US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun met her on a trip to discuss the situation in Belarus. However, since his visit, Biegun has described the situation in Belarus as an internal conflict and has claimed that the conflict will not turn into an conflict between the West and Russia.However, Beguin has also said that he would work with EU allies to push for a new round of elections in Belarus as well as to prepare for new sanctions against the country. It seems that the West is already pushing to unseat Luakashenko who has the support of Russia. The US and EU are already in conflict with Lukashenko and thus with Russia. More about US Lithuania relations, Belarus, Alexander lukashenko More news from US Lithuania relatio... Belarus Alexander lukashenko