By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics The US Dept. of State has approved a possible sale of 10 Chinook heavy lift helicopters to the United Arab Emirates for more than $830 million, according to a release from the Defense Security Cooperation (DSCA). The sale The CH-47F Chinook The CH-47F Chinook is Boeing's main heavy lift helicopter and among the heaviest in the world. It is a workhorse for US and other military forces being used to transport troops and supplies. There are several types of the twin-rotor Chinook helicopters. The CH-47F has a cruising speed of 290 km/hr or 180 mph and can carry a payload of more than 10,800 kg or 24,000 lbs. The Chinook has a standard crew of three and an internal space that can hold up to 50 passengers. Variants of the Chinook are used by the US in Afghanistan, the UK Royal Air Force in Mali and by special operations forces throughout the globe. Other countries are buying the CH-47s In May 2018 under a contract modification Saudi Arabia arrange to buy 8 of the helicopters from Boeing for $26 million. In April of the same year the US State Dept. approved a possible $1.3 billion sale of 17 of the helicopters to Spain that had unique modifications. In October a sale of 36 of the H-47 Extended Range Chinooks costing $3.5 billion to the United Kingdom was approved. The UAE had requested to buy 10 CH-47F Chinook helicopters plus a wide range of related equipment. The equipment includes navigation system, weapons, an extended range fuel system, communications equipment, sensors, and protections systems. It also include support and training. Altogether the cost will be $ 830.3 million. The DSCA says of the sale: "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important partner in the region. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key partners in the region with modem systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and increase security. The proposed sale will expand the UAE's helicopter fleet. Further, it will enhance the UAE's operational and defensive capabilities to better defend U.S. and UAE national security interests in the region, and increase the UAE's contributions to any future joint or coalition efforts requiring helicopter support. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these defense articles and services into its armed forces. The proposed sale of these helicopters will not alter the basic military balance in the region." The principal contractors in the sale are Boeing Helicopters Aircraft Company, the Honeywell Engine Company and Science and Engineering Services.The CH-47F Chinook is Boeing's main heavy lift helicopter and among the heaviest in the world. It is a workhorse for US and other military forces being used to transport troops and supplies.There are several types of the twin-rotor Chinook helicopters. The CH-47F has a cruising speed of 290 km/hr or 180 mph and can carry a payload of more than 10,800 kg or 24,000 lbs. The Chinook has a standard crew of three and an internal space that can hold up to 50 passengers. Variants of the Chinook are used by the US in Afghanistan, the UK Royal Air Force in Mali and by special operations forces throughout the globe.In May 2018 under a contract modification Saudi Arabia arrange to buy 8 of the helicopters from Boeing for $26 million. In April of the same year the US State Dept. approved a possible $1.3 billion sale of 17 of the helicopters to Spain that had unique modifications. In October a sale of 36 of the H-47 Extended Range Chinooks costing $3.5 billion to the United Kingdom was approved. More about Chinook CH47F helicopters, UAE, Boeing More news from Chinook CH47F helico... UAE Boeing