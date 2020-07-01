By By Karen Graham 57 mins ago in Politics Washington - Registered voters across the country have little good to say about how President Donald Trump is handling the coronavirus as the pandemic tears through the country. Only 12 percent of Americans are happy with the way things are going. In the latest The public is also desperately in need of good leadership and some firm guidance from the president that just is not there. This lack of leadership - along with conflicting messages at the state and local level has only added to the unhappiness. Nearly 71 percent of those responding to the Pew poll say they feel angry over the state of the country today. The new national survey by Pew Research Center was conducted June 16-22 among 4,708 adults, including 3,577 registered voters, Trump faces a 10 percentage point deficit in his race against Joe Biden: 54 percent of registered voters say if the election were held today, they would support Biden or lean toward voting for him, while 44 percent support Trump or lean toward supporting him. US President Donald Trump is reeling from a top ex-aide's accusations and bad polls SAUL LOEB, AFP/File POLITICO/Morning Consult survey Disapproval of the way Trump is doing his job is evident with six out of 10 voters giving Trump negative marks amid a new coronavirus surge across the nation. Trump’s job approval sank to 39 percent, with 59 percent of voters disapproving. At the beginning of June, 41 percent of voters approved of the president’s job performance, while 55 percent disapproved, The As with the Pew Poll, the Politico poll also found that voter optimism was sinking fast - with only 25 percent of the country saying we were headed in the right direction. Around 75 percent said things had “pretty seriously” gotten off on the wrong track — a record high for the Trump presidency. Interestingly- while federal and state officials continue to resist using widescale shutdowns of the country like we saw earlier this year because of the coronavirus, citing its impact on the nation's economy, the majority of those polled say fighting the virus should take precedence over the economy. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the polls JIM WATSON, AFP/File CNBC/Change Research poll Voters in six 2020 swing states largely disapprove of how President Trump is handling the coronavirus as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the country, a Again, as with the other polls mentioned, the CNBC poll shows Joe Biden is widening his lead over the president in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. This is because voters in the six states believe Trump is responsible for the spike in coronavirus cases. When asked to select two people or groups most responsible for the recent increase in hospitalizations, 35 percent said the president - followed by “people not wearing masks” at 34 percent - “states reopening their economies too soon” at 32 percent and “people not social distancing” at 29 percent. A majority of respondents, 55 percent said they agree that the president is urging states to restart their economies too quickly in order to boost his reelection prospects. Another issue that asked if Trump is setting a good example and providing accurate information about proper Covid-19 precautions resulted in an overwhelming 57 percent of voters disagreeing. In the CNBC poll, Joe Biden leads Trump by a 50 percent to 44 percent margin across the six swing states. You can pick any poll you want, but they are all in agreement that Trump is doing lousy in the polls. Even Fox News , the mouthpiece for the reelection campaign for Trump, is being forced to agree that the president may be in some serious trouble in the polls.In the latest Pew Research Poll, the results are very grim. Americans are deeply unhappy with the way the country is going right now. A majority of respondents, 55 percent said they agree that the president is urging states to restart their economies too quickly in order to boost his reelection prospects. Another issue that asked if Trump is setting a good example and providing accurate information about proper Covid-19 precautions resulted in an overwhelming 57 percent of voters disagreeing.In the CNBC poll, Joe Biden leads Trump by a 50 percent to 44 percent margin across the six swing states.