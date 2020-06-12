By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics While the US House controlled by Democrats often challenges Trump policy in the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) it is not often that the Republican-controlled Senate does so but Senate revisions are provoking a possible Trump veto. US Senate Committee to grant $6 billion to "confront China" Forbidding the use of active military against peaceful protesters During recent protests Trump has argued for taking a hard line against the protests arguing that the government should take control of the streets. On a conference call with governors Trump told them that they should dominate protesters or else they would "look like a bunch of jerks." Trump said that he could use active-duty troops to control the protests if necessary and if governors did not adequately control protests. He could do this by invoking the Insurrection Act. Senator Richard Blumenthal a Democrat wanted to amend the Insurrection Fact but his amendment was not approved. However, Blumenthal said he would keep pressing to change the law so that using active-duty troops to control protests would require Congressional approval: Trump is opposed on this issue not just by Democrats but some Republicans as well. Senator Renaming US military bases The Senate also wants US military bases that are named after Confederate leaders to be renamed. Trump has already said that he would veto the whole bill over that even though many protesters against US racism are calling for such a move. The Senate Armed Services Committee allocated $6 billion to "confront China". This is a new expenditure but is in keeping with mounting US tension with China and hostility towards the country by the Trump administration. However, the amount is more than the government had requested and also adds missile defense and joint plans with other nations in the region. The additional amount for action against China is not likely to cause much, if any, complaint from the Trump administration. Other changes are more likely to provoke those in the Trump administration.During recent protests Trump has argued for taking a hard line against the protests arguing that the government should take control of the streets. On a conference call with governors Trump told them that they should dominate protesters or else they would "look like a bunch of jerks." Trump said that he could use active-duty troops to control the protests if necessary and if governors did not adequately control protests. He could do this by invoking the Insurrection Act.Senator Richard Blumenthal a Democrat wanted to amend the Insurrection Fact but his amendment was not approved. However, Blumenthal said he would keep pressing to change the law so that using active-duty troops to control protests would require Congressional approval: Blumenthal said: "Our armed forces swear an oath to protect our constitutional freedoms, not to limit them. I’m disappointed more of my Senate Armed Services Committee colleagues don’t agree that the use of military force against Americans at home should demand at least the same Congressional oversight that applies to his use of force against adversaries abroad, I’m going to keep fighting for these provisions when the NDAA comes to the Senate floor and as it makes its way through the House.”Trump is opposed on this issue not just by Democrats but some Republicans as well. Senator Tim Kaine a Democrat who introduced the amendment said: "My other priority was something I would never have thought I needed to do until last week: prevent the use of military force against peaceful protesters. I was pleased my colleagues voted to include my amendment in the defense bill. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue.” No doubt Trump would veto this amendment should it make it through the House a well.The Senate also wants US military bases that are named after Confederate leaders to be renamed. Trump has already said that he would veto the whole bill over that even though many protesters against US racism are calling for such a move. More about NDAA, Donald trump, US Senate More news from NDAA Donald trump US Senate