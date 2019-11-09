Trump condemns two Congress motions on Turkey

By By Ken Hanly 3 hours ago in Politics As Turkish president Recep Erdogan is expected to visit the White House next week, US president Donald Trump has expressed his opposition to two recent resolutions of the US Congress. Erdogan may call off meeting In response to the two motions visit to Washington next week in protest at two bills passed by the US House of Representatives, one of which recognised the Armenian genocide. A senior Turkish official told Reuters: "These steps seriously overshadow ties between the two countries. Due to these decisions, Erdogan's visit has been put on hold." " Trump may be trying to placate Erdogan Trump's opposition to the motion is almost certainly designed to appease Erdogan and may perhaps keep him for staying away or causing a commotion during his visit. However, White House officials claim they are unclear about whether Trump intends to veto either resolution. The Armenian genocide bill has overwhelming support so if Trump veto's it he will probably suffer an embarrassing defeat as there are enough votes to overcome it. Possible White House action One resolution calls for sanctions against Turkey for invading Syria and the other recognized and condemned the Armenia genocide blamed on Turkey.In response to the two motions there have been reports that the Erdogan may not come to the meeting which has been scheduled for November 13: On Monday, reports confirmed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may cancel his plannedvisit to Washington next week in protest at two bills passed by the US House of Representatives, one of which recognised the Armenian genocide. A senior Turkish official told Reuters: "These steps seriously overshadow ties between the two countries. Due to these decisions, Erdogan's visit has been put on hold." " Erdogan was very critical of the genocide resolution: "We are saddened that a slander against our country is being accepted by a country's parliament," Erdoğan reportedly said of the genocide resolution, adding: "We would consider this accusation the biggest insult towards our nation."Trump's opposition to the motion is almost certainly designed to appease Erdogan and may perhaps keep him for staying away or causing a commotion during his visit.However, White House officials claim they are unclear about whether Trump intends to veto either resolution. The Armenian genocide bill has overwhelming support so if Trump veto's it he will probably suffer an embarrassing defeat as there are enough votes to overcome it. The White House can simply issue waivers to get around the sanctions bill and can condemn the recognition of the Armenian genocide. This may anger some but the Congress motion has no real power. These two actions may be sufficient to placate Turkey and allow Erdogan's visit to proceed as planned. More about Recep erdogan, US Turkey relations, Donald trump More news from Recep erdogan US Turkey relations Donald trump