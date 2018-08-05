Trump blames California wildfires on state's environmental laws

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Always the climate denier, President Trump appeared on Sunday to place blame for massive wildfires in California on the state's environmental laws, including its water and forest management policies. "California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized," Trump tweeted. "It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading!" California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018 Trump's Twitter-blast comes as California and a number of other western states continue to battle wildfires amidst the searing heat and dry conditions. The fires have destroyed homes and businesses, left thousands homeless and taken lives. Trump did approve a Total acres over 17 major fires approaching 500K. Explosive #MendocinoComplex over 250k. >14,000 #firefighters -- local, state, fedl and even from New Zealand -- are doing battle. Stay safe, brothers and sisters. #NewNormal #OneTeamOneFight https://t.co/cAITQTRy0d — CPF (@CAFirefighters) August 5, 2018 California wildfires still growing As of Sunday, there are now 18 major wildfires blazing across California. The Carr fire, burning about 162 miles north of Sacramento has claimed another victim, a power company lineman, according to The latest fatality occurred on Saturday with the death of Jairus Ayeta, a 21-year-old Pacific Gas and Electric apprentice lineman, according to the “Crews in a remote area with dangerous terrain were performing (power) restoration work when a crew member suffered an accident and a fatal injury in western Shasta County,” PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi said Sunday morning. Sobering satellite imagery at sunset this evening depicting (multiple) massive pyrocumulus plumes and widespread smoke coverage across northern California. #CarrFire exploding again, with new fires in Mendocino County (#RanchFire, #RiverFire) and elsewhere. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/VbXFUgMzYz — Dr. Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 28, 2018 Firefighters have had to endure high temperatures and gusting winds as they attempt to contain two blazes known as the Mendocino Complex Fires raging around Mendocino, Lake and Colusa counties, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of San Francisco. The two fires making up the Mendocino Complex Fire merged near Ukiah, north of Sacramento, exploding by 25 percent overnight and blackened nearly 400 square miles as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The fire has destroyed 68 homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of people as firefighters fight to contain the out-of-control inferno. Amazing photos taken yesterday over the #CarrFire and at #Redding Airport. The 146th Airlift Wing, @USNationalGuard, assists fighting the #California wildfires with two MAFFS-equipped C-130s. #GoGuard! pic.twitter.com/aEnVTU4T3k — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) August 4, 2018 "The Mendocino Complex Fire has charred more than 254,000 acres, making it the fifth largest blaze in California's history," AccuWeather said on its website, according to Cal Fire director, Ken Pimlott, told a news conference on Saturday: “Fire season is really just beginning. What seems like we should be in the peak of fire season, historically, is really now the kind of conditions we’re seeing really at the beginning." "Firefighters will continue to face local gusty winds and building heat this week."Cal Fire director, Ken Pimlott, told a news conference on Saturday: "Fire season is really just beginning. What seems like we should be in the peak of fire season, historically, is really now the kind of conditions we're seeing really at the beginning."