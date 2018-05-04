Trudeau — Recreational cannabis will be legal by this summer

By By Karen Graham 41 mins ago in Politics Ottawa - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday recreational cannabis use will be legal by summer, despite calls from some senators to put off legalization for at least a year to allow for further consultation with Indigenous communities. Speaking with the press alongside the Portuguese prime minister on Thursday, Trudeau pointed out that it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that the Liberal government is determined to enact its marijuana policy - citing it was the first mandate of a pre-election pledge the party made, reports “We have been working with our partners across the country to make this happen and we are going to be moving forward with summer on the legalization of cannabis,” he said, according to Speaking to reporters alongside the Portuguese prime minister José Luís Carneiro, Trudeau said cannabis use will be legal by summer. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "Obviously, as I've said many times, this is not an event, this is a process, and we will continue to work with our partners in the municipalities, in provinces and Indigenous leadership in communities to make sure we're doing this right and moving forward in a responsible way." Bill C-45 was approved in principle by the Senate earlier this year, but the Senate’s Aboriginal peoples committee, headed by Liberal Saskatchewan Senator Lillian Dyck said in a report on Wednesday the government didn't consult enough with First Nation, Inuit, and Métis communities before going ahead with the legalization of cannabis at the national level. Back A photograph of Cannabis sativa. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service The 148-page cannabis bill is mostly silent about the role Indigenous communities will be playing under the legal framework of the cannabis law. CBC Canada points out the word "Aboriginal" is only used once in the "Definitions" section of the bill. A special meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) held this week passed a resolution demanding the federal government give First Nations governments the authority to levy their own excise taxes on marijuana cultivated and sold on reserves. 