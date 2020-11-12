By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in Politics As President Donald Trump seeks to discredit last week's election with baseless claims of voter fraud, his team has bombarded his supporters with requests for money to help pay for legal challenges to the results. The number of voters across the US who turned out for President Trump on Election Day DEFIED expectations. We are keeping up the fight against the Democrats’ attacks on a FAIR Election, but we need YOUR help! Donate today!https://t.co/T2FisWyr2d— GOP (@GOP) November 11, 2020 The emailed solicitations refer donors to the “Official Election Defense Fund” website. There - supporters are asked to sign up for recurring donations to “protect the results and keep fighting even after Election Day," reports However, if Trump supporters are like most people, they need to A big chunk (60 percent) of small-dollar donations up to $8,000 will go to a new Political Action Committee (PAC) started by Trump called "Save America." It was started on Monday this week by the Republican National Committee (RNC). The other 40 percent of those small donations go to the RNC, according to It boils down to this - Under Federal Election Commission rules, both groups have broad leeway in how they can use the funds. That information in fine print has to be disclosed, but the RNC is hoping supporters of Trump's claims of voter fraud won't read the fine print too closely. To prevent the spread of disinformation by amplifying specific words/phrases, I'm only posting screenshots for now.



This is the 1️⃣1️⃣th email I’ve received today. pic.twitter.com/GSuZjUh9Ts — Trump Fundraising Emails (@TrumpEmail) November 12, 2020 This means that, before a dollar goes into the "recount fund," the Save America PAC would receive $5,000 and the RNC around $3,300. Donations to the recount committee are legally limited to $2,800. So, if a donor gave $500, for instance, $300 would go to Trump's Save America PAC, $200 would to the RNC - and nothing would go to his election defense fund, reports One Republican political strategist says Trump is misleading his supporters. "It's important to be upfront with people - especially those who are digging deep into their pockets to come up with $25,” said Michael DuHaime, a former political director at the RNC. “If you tell them it's going for legal fees, well then it should go for legal fees." The future of America is under attack and it’s up to YOU to preserve it.



Will you join President Trump and DEFEND the integrity of our Election?



