By By Karen Graham 44 mins ago in Politics Washington - The Mexican foreign minister said Monday that no secret immigration deal existed between his country and the United States, directly contradicting President Trump’s claim on Twitter that a “fully signed and documented” agreement would soon be reveal “We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the immigration and security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years. It will be revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico’s legislative body!” “We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, tariffs will be reinstated!” President Trump claims huge Mexico win, critics say it's a mirage | Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson tslCpIhDq5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 11, 2019 According to the However, Ebrard said there is no unrevealed part of the migration agreement and later posted the text of the deal to his “Let’s have a deadline to see if what we have works, and if not, then we will sit down and look at the measures you propose and those that we propose,” Mr. Ebrard said, describing the understanding reached by negotiators last week. There have been talks about granting Mexico "safe third country status," something Mexico has resisted. This means migrants seeking asylum would have to make such a request in the first safe country they crossed, meaning Mexico. However, such a change requires legal changes that would take at least 90 days and would need to be ratified by Mexico’s Congress, according to Trump threatens more #tariffs if second, unrevealed part of #migration accord not approved. https://t.co/48aPgpkeC4 pic.twitter.com/xsT1s4JBwm — Mexico News Daily (@mexicond) June 10, 2019 Mexico to ratify USMCA trade deal next week Earlier on Monday, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the country's Senate would hold an extraordinary session in a week’s time and the first item on the agenda would be the ratification of the USMCA trade agreement, formally, NAFTA. “I can assure you that next week, the Senate will ratify this,” President López Obrador said, adding that would help the legislative process in the US and Canada “greatly," reports the The ratification of the trade deal is Mexico's way of appeasing Trump - at least for a few weeks. Earlier on Monday, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the country's Senate would hold an extraordinary session in a week's time and the first item on the agenda would be the ratification of the USMCA trade agreement, formally, NAFTA."I can assure you that next week, the Senate will ratify this," President López Obrador said, adding that would help the legislative process in the US and Canada "greatly," reports the Financial Times. The ratification of the trade deal is Mexico's way of appeasing Trump - at least for a few weeks. This move by Mexico is probably what Trump was talking about when he tweeted about the "unrevealed part of the migration agreement." If this is the case, it will go over like a lead balloon with both political parties because it would mean Trump has tied Commerce and Immigration issues together - Not a good move.