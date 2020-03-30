By By Ken Hanly 21 mins ago in Politics On Friday March 27 the Afghan government of Afran Ghani announced that they had appointed a negotiating team for talks with the Taliban,. There was domestic criticism of the group as all were allies of the president Ghani. Abdullah Abdullah also claims to be president Abdullah Abdullah also claims to have won the presidency and has had his own inauguration. The Ghani negotiating group contains no representatives who are allied with Abdullah Abdullah. Many have criticized Ghani for not sending a more inclusive group including allies of the Abdullah Abdullah rival government. Ghani's choice looks to sabotage any talks. Taliban reject Ghani's team The Taliban refuse to recognize Ghani's choice of negotiators arguing that they can only negotiate with a committee representing all sides. In response the Ghan government claims the group is as inclusive as possible and it will not not make any changes whatsoever. Talks also stalled due to difficulties in agreeing to prisoner swap As part of a confidence building measure the agreement between the Taliban and the US, signed the end of February, involved a prisoner swap. However, the Afghan government did not agree to the terms and there have been continual negotiations to try and come to agreement. Recently US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mediated talks between the Afghan government and Afghans as reported in a recent Afghan government attacks Taliban In response to the rejection the Afghan military launched an attack on a Taliban hideout in Ghor province that reportedly kiiled at least 13 fighters. Officials claim the attack was intended to disrupt the Taliban's ability to attack checkpoints in the area. However, the attack could cause the Taliban to resume attacks and not reduce violence as they had been asked. The talks that the negotiating team were intended to join have been put on hold in any event until the Afghan government releases Taliban prisoners in a manner acceptable to the Taliban. The first release is expected the end of March. The Taliban have demanded release of 5,000 of their members in return for the release of 1,000 Afghan government officials, and security personnel they hold prisoner. The Afghan government has not met the demand so far and is insisting that they prisoners be released in phases and in tandem with intra-Afghan talks and a ceasefire. Those conditions have not yet been realized.In response to the rejection the Afghan military launched an attack on a Taliban hideout in Ghor province that reportedly kiiled at least 13 fighters. Officials claim the attack was intended to disrupt the Taliban's ability to attack checkpoints in the area. However, the attack could cause the Taliban to resume attacks and not reduce violence as they had been asked. The situation appears to be developing towards a continuing war rather than any ceasefire with peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.