By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics A majority of both US veterans and the US general public agree that the US wars in Iraq as well as Afghanistan were not worth fighting, Similar views are held about the US military campaign in Syria. Poll was carried out by the Pew Research Center The finding are from a The findings come from a new survey of American adults produced by the Pew Research Center. The Iraq war was seen as even more futile than that in Afghanistan although the latter is now well into its second decade. However, many strategists say that Iran benefited the most from the Iraq war. Perhaps the vets and others agree. The Congress has also passed motions against selling arms to Saudi Arabia and also against helping the Saudis in its war in Yemen. Views on the Iraq and Afghan wars Among veterans, 64 percent claim that considering the costs versus the benefits to the US the Iraq war was not worth fighting. Only 33 percent claimed it was. The general public takes a similar view with 62 percent saying it was not worth it and 32 percent that it was. On Afghanistan 58 percent of veterans and 59 percent of the general public say the war was not worth fighting. Only about 4 in ten or less say it was worth fighting. Those veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan are no more supportive of the wars than those veterans who did not. There was no difference in views based on rank or even combat experience. Views do vary on the basis of party affiliation Trump as US military commander-in-chief Political affiliation made a big difference in approval ratings with Republicans much more favorable to Trump than Democrats. Hardly a surprising result! The approval ratings of the public and veterans are virtually reversed. A net of 57 percent of veterans approve of Trump as commander-in-chief while 41 percent disapprove. In the general public just 41 percent approve while 57 percent disapprove. A new Pew Research Center survey of veterans finds that a majority (57%) approve of the way Trump is handling his duties as commander in chief, with about half (48%) saying his administration's policies have made the military stronger.