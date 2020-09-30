Op-Ed: 'Proud Boys' cheers Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacy

By By Karen Graham 53 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump, when asked on national television to explicitly condemn white supremacy, responded by saying: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left." Moderator Chris Wallace gave President Donald Trump an uninterrupted opportunity to condemn the nation's biggest domestic terrorist groups such as white supremacists, according to US President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland SAUL LOEB, AFP It's safe to say that the only group that took the president's comment to heart was the Proud Boys organization. Officially, the group rejects white supremacy, although members have participated in multiple racist events and events centered around anti-left violence. Actually, in 2018, the FBI classified the Proud Boys as an The "Stand Down" and "Stand By" are military orders. The Commander in Chief (POTUS) just gave this order to his tiki torch White Supremacy militia. War heroes, George HW Bush, JFK and Ike are rolling in their graves.#ProudBoys #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/M8sWBCuGyF — Jenn (@8675309Carson) September 30, 2020 The group took Failure to condemn Strange as it may seem, Trump has been quick to condemn groups like Black Lives Matter and anyone who protested the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Black Americans killed by law enforcement and white civilian vigilantes. Trump has referred to such groups as the "left," or in the case of the BLM movement, "a symbol of hate." The #ProudBoys played a key role in organizing the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, numerous members are serving time for violent attacks across the country, and one of their leaders and the group's former attorney is linked to a murder plot. https://t.co/fT0jIs36Tg — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) September 30, 2020 Just keep in mind that if you are a Democrat, you are considered to be lower than a piece of bull dung floating in a pond. He made that perfectly clear during the debate in a section pegged as “race and violence in our cities." Trump by-passed the subject of police reform and racial injustice - instead, going back to his over-used claims that violence is rampant in Democrat-controlled cities and states. Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, told Politico, "There are protests happening in this country right now because of the lack of racial justice. But alongside those protests there is a campaign of racial terror,” she said. Protesters call for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes, at Hennepin County Government Plaza, on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota kerem yucel, AFP “Rather than focus on the issues at hand, rather than addressing and solving problems, this administration has done more to stoke fear, to stoke division, to create anxiety and frankly to leave a very complicated narrative that distracts us from the utter failures of this administration to deliver on the issues that most Americans care about.” Miles Taylor, a former Trump appointee who served as Chief of Staff to Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, said this in a CNN News interview Tuesday night: The president's refusal to criticize the Proud Boys is “disqualifying from the presidency. I helped run the department responsible for thwarting terrorist threats to Americans." 