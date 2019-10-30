By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Politics Donald Trump's aggressive attacks on a White House official who testified about his concerns over Trump's communications with Ukraine in the impeachment inquiry set off a furious backlash on Tuesday, and hateful remarks by Donald Jr. on Wednesday. It was pretty stupid of Clinton, who is a has-been in the latest race for the presidency, to make the remark and I was pleased that enough people rose up to shut her up. But more to the point - Anyone who has served our country honorably should never have their patriotism questioned, period. Actually, we have a much bigger problem when it comes to President Trump and his vocalizations over what he calls "Never Trumpers." In plain English, this means anyone who does not adhere to his values or anyone who speaks out against him. He has turned the office of the president into an Autocracy - a system of government in which a single person or party has absolute control. The thing about Trump's autocracy is that even the Republicans are afraid to speak out against him. Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call. Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER! Ukrain said NO PRESSURE. https://t.co/VYmW8bYcgS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019 Trump takes his wrath out on Twitter When Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, and an active-duty member of the military testified before the House impeachment inquiry, Trump, himself, described Vindman as a "Never Trumper," or what he calls "human scum." The term "never Trumper" refers to Republicans who continue to oppose him amid the impeachment inquiry. "The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do-Nothing Democrats," You can tell that our self-proclaimed dictator is getting nervous about the impeachment inquiry. At every turn and with every witness to come before the House Impeachment Inquiry, he goes on a Twitter rage, like when Vindman was about to appear. "Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call 'concerned' today's Never Trumper witness," Vindman is not alone in getting dumped on by Trump. Trump slammed Vietnam veteran and U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor, using the same "Never Trumper" insult after calling all Republicans who opposed him "human scum." Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman (R), a White House National Security Council Ukraine expert, arrives at Congress to testify in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump MANDEL NGAN, AFP Friends are not in abundance It seems that the only true friends Trump has today are his son, Donald Trump, Jr, and Rudi Giuliani. I don't know about Donald Jr, but Court Jester Giuliani is at least, for the time being, keeping his obnoxious mouth shut. I'm pretty sure Trump thinks he has caused enough trouble for the autocracy. The one thing that is obvious is that Donald Jr. is his father's son - all the way, with the exception of Trump's pasty orange face. On Wednesday, Junior took to Fox and Friends to lash out at Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient and Iraq War veteran, accusing him without evidence of harboring left-wing political views, reports "They do the usual thing, they bring in another guy that they believe is beyond reproach. Like they did with Mueller,” Trump Jr. said, referring to former special counsel Robert Mueller, another decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam War. “It was a joke. So now they’ll do it with this guy. …Now it turns out he’s talking to the Ukraine or he wanted to edit [the] transcript," Trump Jr. continued. He added later: “You only get total absolution if you are a leftist veteran. Not a veteran, just a leftist. If you’re on their side, you can do no wrong.” I guess you could say I am trying to make a very clear point. As a veteran myself, I am personally offended when the man sitting in the Oval Office denigrates any of this nation's veterans, particularly a fool who used an alleged "bone spur" to stay out of the military. But perhaps more to the point, I am very worried that we really are become an autocracy, or you could say a dictatorship, and most of us don't even realize it is happening. Now that is really scary. 