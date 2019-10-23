By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics I believe our president has lost his ever-loving mind - Speaking in Pittsburg at a shale conference today, he made a most unusual remark about his border wall. He told his audience he was building it in Colorado. Really? What cracked me up after watching the video? The audience actually applauded. It just proves that most people don't have any idea what Trump was talking about, or maybe they have learned to clap every time the Twitter-in-chief speaks. So 45 is planning on building a border wall in Colorado!!! Wtf. He is the dumbest individual breathing!! Whi is he giving New Mexico to, Mexico or Putin?? pic.twitter.com/8gq7tYJJQl — Sabine Johnson (@Sj1Sabine) October 24, 2019 He continued, “And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned. And Louisiana's incredible.” Wow, I'll bet Kansas is happy about not having to put up with a wall on their border. Actually, there are no reports of plans to build a border wall in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis snapped back on Twitter, “Well, this is awkward… Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full-day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography. Gov. Jared Polis Senator Michael Bennet also responded on Twitter. Let me repeat: There isn’t an elected leader from the state of Colorado who would support using eminent domain to steal the property of our farmers and ranchers to build a medieval wall. pic.twitter.com/2GAxAgIV5c — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) October 23, 2019 “You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico,” he declared before mentioning Colorado. Nevertheless, Trump’s comments spread on Twitter. Senator Patrick Leahy Trump’s border wall promise was the main campaign slogan from 2016, and the President recently said his administration will redirect $3.6 billion in Pentagon money to step up construction on the barrier - creating a contentious exchange of words between the Democrats and GOP. Who’s paying for the new Border Wall in Colorado??? pic.twitter.com/LtBkx9slBA — George (@boldknight1) October 24, 2019 "And we're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall. A big one that really works — that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” Trump said during a speech at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh.What cracked me up after watching the video? The audience actually applauded. It just proves that most people don't have any idea what Trump was talking about, or maybe they have learned to clap every time the Twitter-in-chief speaks.He continued, “And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned. And Louisiana's incredible.” Wow, I'll bet Kansas is happy about not having to put up with a wall on their border.Actually, there are no reports of plans to build a border wall in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis snapped back on Twitter, “Well, this is awkward… Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full-day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.Senator Michael Bennet also responded on Twitter. USA Today gave the president a bit of latitude, saying he "probably misspoke." He had been talking about the border wall plans along the southern border between New Mexico and Mexico.“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico,” he declared before mentioning Colorado. Nevertheless, Trump’s comments spread on Twitter.Trump’s border wall promise was the main campaign slogan from 2016, and the President recently said his administration will redirect $3.6 billion in Pentagon money to step up construction on the barrier - creating a contentious exchange of words between the Democrats and GOP. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about border wall, Colorado, New mexico, Trump, Pittsburg border wall Colorado New mexico Trump Pittsburg Politics