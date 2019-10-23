"And we're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall. A big one that really works — that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” Trump said during a speech at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh.
What cracked me up after watching the video? The audience actually applauded. It just proves that most people don't have any idea what Trump was talking about, or maybe they have learned to clap every time the Twitter-in-chief speaks.
He continued, “And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned. And Louisiana's incredible.” Wow, I'll bet Kansas is happy about not having to put up with a wall on their border.
Actually, there are no reports of plans to build a border wall in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis snapped back on Twitter, “Well, this is awkward… Colorado doesn’t border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full-day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography.
Senator Michael Bennet also responded on Twitter.
USA Today
gave the president a bit of latitude, saying he "probably misspoke." He had been talking about the border wall plans along the southern border between New Mexico and Mexico.
“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico,” he declared before mentioning Colorado. Nevertheless, Trump’s comments spread on Twitter.
Trump’s border wall promise was the main campaign slogan from 2016, and the President recently said his administration will redirect $3.6 billion in Pentagon money to step up construction on the barrier - creating a contentious exchange of words between the Democrats and GOP.