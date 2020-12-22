Op-Ed: U.S. is in danger now that Trump has lost his grip on reality

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Televangelist Pat Robertson on Monday said, President Donald Trump "still lives in an alternate reality." Robertson, a staunch ally of the outgoing president was being nice in his choice of words. In my opinion, Trump is a ticking time-bomb. “I think we’re going to see a President Biden, and I also think we’ll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden,” Robertson continued. “So just keep your eyes on the future.” When asked later if he thought Trump might run again in 2024, Robertson responded, "I think it will be a mistake. My money would be on Nikki Haley. I think she'd make a tremendous candidate for the Republican candidate." But what he said about Trump next hit the nail on the head. "You know," said Robertson, "with all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does." "People say, 'Well, he lies about this, that,' but, no, he isn't lying. To him, that's the truth," Robertson said, referring to Trump's claims of having the largest inauguration crowd, having the highest approval ratings, and saving NBC with his show "The Apprentice," which Robertson said, "really aren't true." Giuliani, shown with President Donald Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on August 14, 2020 is said to have seen his relationship with the reality-star-turned-leader-of-the-free-world as a ticket to power JIM WATSON, AFP/File Trump has now slipped into another reality and is not here anymore What Reverand Robertson is saying about Trump is as close to the truth as any public figure has dared to say out loud. For the past four years, Trump has told so many half-truths and outright lies that he now can't even remember what is a lie or the truth. It appears the coronavirus pandemic, along with an ongoing cyberattack by Russian operatives, has finally taken a toll on what is left of any sanity in the president. Trump has known about the virus since February and has denied its seriousness, despite the fact that it is now rampant in this country and over 330,000 people have died. Trump has known about the cyberattacks and their threat to national security for several months but has kept silent, only to say this week that it couldn't possibly be Russia: even though our own national security people, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly said Russia is behind the devastating attacks. With hair dye streaming down his cheeks the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani unleashed eyebrow-raising claimsat a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC MANDEL NGAN, AFP A most dangerous group has the president's ear Look, as Pat Robertson said on Monday, referring to Trump, "It would be well to say, 'You've had your day. It's time to move on." And this would be a wise decision - if Trump was in his right mind. But he has surrounded himself with the lowest group of individuals ever put together under one roof and they are fueling his voter fraud theories. I am talking about the bunch of ass-kissing conspiracy theorists that have now surrounded the commander-in-chief, filling his head with crazy ideas, like imposing martial law in swing states or seizing voting machines through executive order, according to Trump's core group of "advisors" now includes a convicted felon, Michael Flynn, adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, a White House trade adviser, and a Russian agent’s former lover. And we can't forget the media-hungry lawyers that have yet to provide any concrete evidence of voter fraud - Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell. General Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, speaks during a pro-Trump rally in Washington on December 12, 2020; he has advocated use of martial law to 'rerun' the November election TASOS KATOPODIS, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Just how dangerous would it be if Trump were to use the military as his own private police force or challenge states’ election processes through executive power? Number one - it would violate the Constitution. But Trump is at a point now that he would do something like declaring martial law - and then what do you think would happen? As I said earlier, Trump is a great big ticking time bomb and he is set to go off in the next few weeks. It all boils down to one thing: “He is grasping at straws,” one senior administration official said. “If you come in and tell him he lost, and that it’s over, he doesn’t want to hear from you. As I said earlier, Trump is a great big ticking time bomb and he is set to go off in the next few weeks. It all boils down to one thing: "He is grasping at straws," one senior administration official said. "If you come in and tell him he lost, and that it's over, he doesn't want to hear from you. He is looking for people to tell him what he wants to hear." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com