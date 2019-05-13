By By Ken Hanly 35 mins ago in Politics A pair of Saudi oil tankers have been reported to have been sabotaged off the coast of the UAE. However, what happened is not at all clear. There has been a US military buildup in the area The US has been citing unspecified threats by Iran in the area widely repeated in media such as the A convenient excuse to launch attacks against Iran? While officials are only saying there was sabotage. There has been no elaboration on what exactly happened to the ships or how. Note how the reports says the UAE reported four ships sabotaged but then in the next sentence reduces it to two. There is no description of any attack. The only detail is that one ship was struck by an unknown object. It is all vague and up in the air. In spite of lack of knowledge of incident US blames Iran Notice the careful wording. The US does not have "conclusive proof". This implies that they have some proof. However, no proof is offered just that such an action whatever it was is consistent with Iran's modus operandi. Yet there is not even any clear idea of what happened. The statement also claims that Iranian denials are attempts to "muddy the waters" The whole statement by the anonymous US official is nothing but an attempt to smear Iran and provide an excuse for a US reaction. Reports of explosions at UAE port probably false Several reports claim that there were explosions at a UAE report The situation in the area is becoming increasingly dangerous and the US actions have upped tensions. It is possible that there could be outright conflict created if the US tries to punish Iran for something that they may not have done. There is even the possibility of a false flag operation or some third party such as the Saudis or Israel trying to get the US to attack Iran. This could be encouraged by hawks within the Trump administration. 