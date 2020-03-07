Email
article imageOp-Ed: US blocks UN resolution supporting Idlib ceasefire

Listen
By Ken Hanly     33 mins ago in Politics
The ceasefire negotiated between Russia and Turkey in Idlib which took effect on Friday has so far been holding. Other nations were in support but the US blocked a joint statement, claiming it was premature to do so.
US had backed Turkish actions in Idlib
The Turks have been supporting rebels in Idlib many of whom are jihadists and some such as the HYT associated with Al-Qaeda. The US appears to prefer the jihadists to Assad and the Syrian Army even though Idlib is part of Syria. Idlib is the last main area of Syria held by rebel groups bolstered by support from Turkey.
Vassily Nebenzia, Russian Ambassador to the UN had requested the other 14 members of the UN Security Council to adopt the resolution. Nebenzia said: "Various countries took note and welcome the agreement. But due to a position from one delegation, it was not possible."
The UK ambassador Karen Pierce noted that there were a number of questions about how the ceasefire would work in practice and who will monitor it. She wondered if the Syrian government had formally signed up. For his part Syrian president Bashar al-Assad said he was pleased with the ceasefire in a phone call to Assad.
Christoph Heusgen, German ambassador to the UN cautioned that people would need to wait to see if the ceasefire will work. But he said that he was concerned about the millions of people suffering in the area and he would like to see that the ceasefire would lead to safe zones where people could go safe from the conflict.
Turks launched counter-offensive against Syrian Army offensive
Helped by Russian air support, the Syrian Army had launched an offensive that was quite successful that cleared out the Aleppo area and the M5 highway that had been blocked by rebels. The Turks were alarmed at the Assad advance and sent troops into Idlib and equipment as well. As a result, a number of Turkish solders were killed and Turkey launched retaliatory attacks. While some territory was regained, no doubt both Turkey and Russia wanted to avoid any escalation and direct conflict between the two countries. Hence, the ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia.
It is unusual for the UN not to back a ceasefire, and it is not clear what advantage blocking the UN motion gives the US. The ceasefire will help ease the humanitarian problems caused by thousands of civilians trying to escape the conflict area. Russian bombing has no doubt caused considerable damage.
The press has emphasized the negative consequences of the Russian attack and Syrian offensive. Much less stress is placed on the fact that it is mostly Al Qaeda-linked rebels who are being driven out and that Idlib is part of Syria and the Turks are in effect invaders, as are the US troops "guarding" oil wells in Kurdish-controlled areas of Iraq.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
