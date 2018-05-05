By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics House Republicans are supporting President Trump’s planned military parade with a provision in the annual defense policy bill that would allow the event to go forward. According to a summary of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Yes, the U.S. does have military parades, hometown events with a marching band or two, honoring hometown heroes and bringing the community together on the Fourth of July or Veteran's Day. But a military spectacle marching down Pennsylvania Avenue? President Emmanuel Macron hosting Donald and Melania Trump during the Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2017 CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT, POOL/AFP/File We are still at war around the world The last time a military parade was held in Washington D.C. George H.W. Bush was president. It was 1991 and the U.S. had just beaten back Saddam Hussein's army. Around 200,000 people showed up and the parade cost the government $8.0 million. It can be argued that it was a different world then. Many people would say we were used to winning wars, even though we didn't do well during the Korean War or the Vietnam conflict. Today, we are still in Afghanistan after 16 long years, and we still have troops in Syria and Iraq and other "hot spots" around the world. We are also being challenged by China and North Korea, and to add fuel to the fire, the Trump administration on The thing is, Trump's ego is in the way of his reasoning for wanting his military parade. He wants to show Russia and China just how big our armed forces are and what a big threat we can be. But the world already knows that, because the The parade marking the founding of North Korea's military was held on April 25 for years, but will take place on February 8 starting this year STR, KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File We are not a country governed by generals Trump, who has never served in the military, likes to refer to "my generals," and has surrounded his inner circle with generals, all of them espousing his own militaristic ideals. Trump's decidedly militaristic shift while in office may prove to be a huge problem for the country. We are not North Korea, Russia or China. We don't throw huge parades to show off our military might, new missiles or fighter planes. Julian E. Zelizer, a professor of history at Princeton University, points out the Zelizer notes that many people are critical of Trump’s proposed parade not because they don’t support the military, but because, in contrast to other countries, the U.S. has always wanted to “imagine ourselves celebrating values that go beyond the military.” This country was built on ideas, like liberty, justice, equality - and not on our military strength. Zelizer says, "We were always defining ourselves by our ideals. It may not have have been true, but that’s how we did it: freedom, liberty, and even the market rather than through power. They had arms to win over countries. And we had ideals. If that is shed, [then] for some people we come closer to military power being the basis of our strength.” Iran displays a new multiple-warhead medium-range missile dubbed the Khoramshahr at a military parade in Tehran on September 22, 2017 str, afp/AFP Many critics contend a grand military display is more about gratifying the ego of the commander in chief, according to the It seems very obvious that despite the prohibitive cost of a military spectacle, which has been brought up by Trump's generals, our little Napoleon of a president really wants to be a general and ruler of a mighty militaristic regime, and it is sad that we are actually allowing this to happen. The Pentagon in February confirmed that President Trump had requested a military parade after being inspired by the Bastille Day parade he saw when he visited France last year. "… He conscripts the military as a prop to bathe himself in an aura of presidential grandeur."It seems very obvious that despite the prohibitive cost of a military spectacle, which has been brought up by Trump's generals, our little Napoleon of a president really wants to be a general and ruler of a mighty militaristic regime, and it is sad that we are actually allowing this to happen. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com