The Iran War Powers resolution was passed in the US Senate in February and then In the House of Representatives in March. On Wednesday it was vetoed by President Trump who claimed it was insulting and dangerous as it limited his ability to attack Iran. Purpose of the bill The Iran War Powers measure passed the House of Representatives 227 to 186. It was expected that Trump would veto the resolution. There are not enough pro-votes in Congress to overcome the Trump veto. This will end this particular legal challenge against Trump for now. The lawmakers have been increasing their attempt to limit Trump's powers after he had key Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani assassinated near the Baghdad airport in Iraq. This sparked an Iranian response in which Iran attacked US bases in Iraq. The US Congress worried that the attack on Soleimani was without any US Congress input. House Republicans defend Trump Republican in the House maintained that Trump had actually been restrained in his actions against Iran. They complained that the bill was just a partisan exercise. Representative Michael McCaul of Texas the top Foreign Affairs Republican said: "In my judgment, we are wasting precious legislative days and setting a terrible precedent of abusing war powers procedures." Groups that want to restrain executive war powers and limit US future overseas wars supported the resolution. Nate Anderson of Concerned Veterans of America supported the resolution saying: "The United States should always retain the capability to protect itself from threats, and it is important to note this measure does not prohibit the president from defending our country and our fellow Americans should they be threatened. Rather, this is a positive step toward a better foreign policy that will better position America to prioritize American safety, engage productively in the world, and prevent endless wars with no clear mission or end goal." The resolution was intended to serve as a preemptive War Powers Act challenge to a war with Iran. The act noted that the US Congress has not in any way authorized a US war against Iran. It ordered that any military operations related to a war with Iran be stopped. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has the right to unilaterally decide who the US can attack. He constantly claims that it is insulting to suggest otherwise and also dangerous to limit in any way the possibility of the US carrying out preemptive attacks wherever it wants. The War Powers Act gives the US Congress the power to limit the president's power to initiate conflicts.