By By Karen Graham 57 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump used a conference of police chiefs on Monday to slam the host city as “embarrassing to us as a nation” under the leadership of its top cop, who skipped the event over disagreements with Trump’s immigration policies. “It’s embarrassing to us as a nation,” Trump said. “All over the world, they’re talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison.” Trump also lashed out at the city's Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson who refused to attend the president's first appearance in Chicago since he became the leader of the free world. “More than anyone else he should be here because maybe he could maybe learn something,” Trump said, claiming Johnson puts the needs of illegal immigrants above the needs of the law-abiding residents of Chicago. Of course, in 2016, when Trump tried to hold a campaign rally on the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago - he had to cancel the visit because of overwhelming protests, reports the Batman & Robin with “Trump Is a Fascist” + 🤣 “I Could Shit a Better President”. Protesting Trump’s visit to Chicago in front of Trump Tower #ChicagoTrumpProtest #ChicaGoAwayTrump #ImpeachNow #LockHimUp #TrumpBooed #Chicago (Also I’m heartened that there are folks of all ages <3) pic.twitter.com/xQybo00JGu — Jenny Lam (@TheJennyLam) October 28, 2019 At the time, Trump summed things up by saying he canceled after having consulted with Chicago police before making the decision. But the city's top cop at the time, interim Superintendent John Escalante, disputed Trump's characterization. It seems he has a penchant for lying. But ranting on, today, Trump said, “Those are his values and frankly those values to me are a disgrace,” vowing never to give priority to the needs of illegal immigrants. “I want Eddie Johnson to change his values and to change them fast," according to the The city’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police was not real thrilled by the Police Superintendent's snub of the nation's leader, although I am sure other lawmen would have liked to stay away from the gathering. Indivisible Evanston @IndivisibleEV “Let’s call it the surge,” Trump said. I'm of the opinion that Trump more than likely misspoke, actually meaning to say, "Let's call it a purge." It would sound more like his way of thinking. And think of this, too - The news media didn't say too much on the number of protests over Trump's visit today. The president has constantly criticized Chicago for its crime problems and status as a sanctuary city, even though it is but one of many such cities across America that refuses to work with federal authorities to round up people who are living in the U.S. illegally.“It’s embarrassing to us as a nation,” Trump said. “All over the world, they’re talking about Chicago. Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison.”Trump also lashed out at the city's Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson who refused to attend the president's first appearance in Chicago since he became the leader of the free world.“More than anyone else he should be here because maybe he could maybe learn something,” Trump said, claiming Johnson puts the needs of illegal immigrants above the needs of the law-abiding residents of Chicago.Of course, in 2016, when Trump tried to hold a campaign rally on the campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago - he had to cancel the visit because of overwhelming protests, reports the Chicago Tribune. At the time, Trump summed things up by saying he canceled after having consulted with Chicago police before making the decision. But the city's top cop at the time, interim Superintendent John Escalante, disputed Trump's characterization. It seems he has a penchant for lying.But ranting on, today, Trump said, “Those are his values and frankly those values to me are a disgrace,” vowing never to give priority to the needs of illegal immigrants. “I want Eddie Johnson to change his values and to change them fast," according to the Associated Press. The city’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police was not real thrilled by the Police Superintendent's snub of the nation's leader, although I am sure other lawmen would have liked to stay away from the gathering. On their Facebook page, the chapter posted that “such a gesture would be an insult to both President Trump and the office of the presidency itself and would be a mark of disgrace upon the city throughout the entire nation, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot.” Lightfoot has also refused to meet with Trump while he is in her city. At the conference, Trump signed an executive order creating a presidential commission on law enforcement to study issues like substance abuse, homelessness and mental illness, the White House said. Trump also announced that the Justice Department will begin a stronger crackdown on violent crime in the United States, targeting gang members and drug traffickers in high-crime areas.“Let’s call it the surge,” Trump said. I'm of the opinion that Trump more than likely misspoke, actually meaning to say, "Let's call it a purge." It would sound more like his way of thinking. And think of this, too - The news media didn't say too much on the number of protests over Trump's visit today. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Trump, Chicago, Sanctuary city, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Trump Chicago Sanctuary city Police Superintenden... Mayor Lori Lightfoot