Op-Ed: Trump is pulling this country down into the sewer with his hatred

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Trump used his Twitter account today to post an outright racist campaign ad aimed at Democrats. The tweet stirred up controversy, and anger by both political parties and is a clear signal that our elected leader is a danger to our country. Instead, as he has done since before he won the electoral college vote, he is focusing on a diatribe of hatred, and racism against anyone who is not as white as he is, a constant diatribe where he blames all America's ills, real or imagined on Democrats, and a deep-seated misogynistic attitude against women, that has continued on up until today. Trump thrives in his telling of lies while saying he Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018 But this week takes the cake - No, actually, this week is turning out to be the worst week in America's recent history. We won't go over the details of the migrant caravan trying to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. The majority of us know the real reason those poor people are seeking asylum in this country. But our leader has now reduced the mass of humanity to nothing more than a horde of criminals, murderers and gang members. He says they are invading our border. That's his reason for upping the number of U.S. military personnel being sent to the border to 15,000 troops. As this journalist pointed out earlier today, 5,000 troops will cost taxpayers $5 million through the middle of December. Now, we are being saddled with $150 million for a military deployment to the Mexican border - and to do what? Stand around with their fingers in their noses? Can you begin to imagine the international outrage and what would happen if one of those migrants is shot? Yesterday in Pittsburgh I was really impressed with Congressman Keith Rothfus (far more so than any other local political figure). His sincere level of compassion, grief and sorrow for the events that took place was, in its own way, very inspiring. Vote for Keith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018 The talking heads on the television news channels are telling us that this mess is all to do with Trump's fears of losing a GOP-majority held Congress. So to that end, he has reduced two or three days of pipe-bombs being sent through the U.S. Postal Service to a plot by the news media and Democrats to interfere in the election next week. As for the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh = where 11 good people were killed by a self-proclaimed racist? Trump was mad because the state didn't stop burying people and run to the airport to kowtow to him when he came to "pay his respects." It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! 2crea9HF7G — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018 However, this afternoons tweet was abhorrent. Period. If Twitter abided by its own rules, they would, and should close Trump's account. Trump posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon blaming Democrats for “letting in” Luis Bracamontes, the man who killed two law enforcement officers in a 2014 shooting in the capital region. Bracamontes was sentenced to death in April for killing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Davis Jr. in a daylong crime spree. Bracamontes was in the country illegally at the time of the shooting. He had been previously deported twice. The video, posted to Trump’s account, according to the The majority of people on social media are voicing their distaste for the way Trump is pulling this country apart. The country is fractured and instead of doing the right thing, and offering healing words to ease our pain, Trump instead continues to assault us with offensive and vicious rhetoric that is full of half-truths and downright lies. This is not the country I was born in and it is not the country my Grandparents immigrated to so many years ago. The president has pulled the country into the sewer he calls the swamp. Donald Trump has lost all pretense of being a president for all the people in this country. 