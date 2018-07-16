By By Karen Graham 44 mins ago in Politics The U.S. Trade Representative said it launched a formal challenges against China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico, and Turkey at the World Trade Organization on Monday in response to retaliatory tariffs on American goods. Every time Trump makes an ass of himself and America, he does something else to deflect the public's response by getting the world to focus on another issue. And this is what I think is going on with the complaints that were filed against our trade partners. “The actions taken by the President are wholly legitimate and fully justified as a matter of U.S. law and international trade rules. Instead of working with us to address a common problem, some of our trading partners have elected to respond with retaliatory tariffs designed to punish American workers, farmers, and companies,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in an emailed statement, according to the Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has said that Trump's tariffs on metal coming from Canada are absurd and illegal because he has implied Canada's metals pose a risk to U.S. national security. Yes, it even sounds stupid. Trump has scoffed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arguments that the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum are ridiculous and insulting to one of the U.S.'s closest allies, reports the It looks like all of America's trading partners are on Trump's "Bad guys list," an Lighthizer seems to be describing the U.S. as "The United States will take all necessary actions to protect our interests, and we urge our trading partners to work constructively with us on the problems created by massive and persistent excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors," he said. But right this minute, I see the WTO complaint against Canada and all our other trading partners taking a back seat to the audacity of Trump in kissing up to Vladimir Putin. I am just as shocked as the rest of the world. I don't know about anyone else, but this latest move by the Trump administration coming after the president threw the United States under a bus this morning in Helsinki is typical of what - to me- is par-for-the-course with our Twitter-in-Chief.Every time Trump makes an ass of himself and America, he does something else to deflect the public's response by getting the world to focus on another issue. And this is what I think is going on with the complaints that were filed against our trade partners.“The actions taken by the President are wholly legitimate and fully justified as a matter of U.S. law and international trade rules. Instead of working with us to address a common problem, some of our trading partners have elected to respond with retaliatory tariffs designed to punish American workers, farmers, and companies,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in an emailed statement, according to the Financial Post. Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has said that Trump's tariffs on metal coming from Canada are absurd and illegal because he has implied Canada's metals pose a risk to U.S. national security. Yes, it even sounds stupid.Trump has scoffed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arguments that the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum are ridiculous and insulting to one of the U.S.'s closest allies, reports the Toronto Star. It looks like all of America's trading partners are on Trump's "Bad guys list," an Lighthizer seems to be describing the U.S. as not backing down from its actions against the rest of the world."The United States will take all necessary actions to protect our interests, and we urge our trading partners to work constructively with us on the problems created by massive and persistent excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors," he said.But right this minute, I see the WTO complaint against Canada and all our other trading partners taking a back seat to the audacity of Trump in kissing up to Vladimir Putin. I am just as shocked as the rest of the world. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about World trade organization, complaints over tariffs, Threats, Trump, Politics World trade organiza... complaints over tari... Threats Trump Politics