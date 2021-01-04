By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Politics A federal judge on Monday rejected a legal effort from groups of Trump voters to block Congress from officially counting the Electoral College votes, dealing yet another defeat for the last-ditch legal maneuvers aimed at overturning Joe Biden's victory. In this latest failed case, District Court Judge James Boasberg, in a A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block certification of the election and said he was considering referring the lawyer who brought the case for disciplinary action https://t.co/Rb4GusY9Op — Bloomberg (@business) January 4, 2021 Judge Boasberg, an Obama appointee to the Washington D.C. District Court, tore into the plaintiffs in his decision, saying it was "not a stretch to find a serious lack of good faith here," and warning that they may be subject to sanctions from the court. "Their failure to make any effort to serve or formally notify any Defendant ... renders it difficult to believe that the suit is meant seriously," the judge wrote. "Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures. As a result, at the conclusion of this litigation, the Court will determine whether to issue an order to show cause why this matter should not be referred to its Committee on Grievances for potential discipline of Plaintiffs’ counsel. The lawsuit was filed in December by voters from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. They all made varying allegations of voter fraud which have been proven to be unfounded, and just to make it sound really good, they claimed that state and federal election laws were unconstitutional. The former House Speaker proclaimed Biden's win "entirely legitimate,” adding, "The results were decisively confirmed." https://t.co/uHRdvnxkxe — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 4, 2021 Proof of election fraud For those who want some real proof of election fraud, they need look no further than the White House and the president. I would guess that millions of Americans have now heard the Representatives, Ted Lieu of California and Kathleen Rice of New York have already sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray - asking that he open a criminal probe into the leaked call, reports Wow. WaPo just released a recording showing President Trump attempting to blackmail Georgia's Secretary of State to overturn the election.



Listen: pic.twitter.com/33SO6Tyx8u — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 3, 2021 "As members of Congress and former prosecutors, we believe Donald Trump engaged in the solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes," the two lawmakers wrote in a letter to Wray on Monday. "We ask you to open an immediate criminal investigation into the president." During the call, a recording of which was obtained by NBC News, Trump asked Raffensperger "to find" enough votes for him to erase President-elect Joe Biden's margin of victory in the state. "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state." The call comes across as a desperate attempt to not be labeled a one-term president and a loser by someone who is nothing more than a poor representation of the presidency.