By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics I turned off the news tonight - to regain some semblance of sanity. In the past few weeks, we have been through two destructive hurricanes and journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been murdered in the Saudi Embassy in Turkey, yet, what has Trump been doing? “Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018 "Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self-control on Twitter AGAIN!" Daniels wrote. "And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny." Avenatti called Trump "a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment" to the country. "Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are," Avenatti said. "How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?" The White House has denied that President Donald Trump's attack on Elizabeth Warren constituted a racial slur -- instead accusing the senator of 'lying' about her heritage Brendan Smialowski, AFP But apparently, Trump can get away with being an ass. It seems U.S. District Judge S. James Otero, in dismissing the defamation suit said this: Preventing Trump from engaging in "rhetorical hyperbole" would "significantly hamper the office of the president. Any strongly-worded response by a president to another politician or public figure could constitute an action for defamation," he wrote. But it seems that Trump doesn't know how to treat women properly, let alone talk in a manner befitting his public office, perhaps because he was never taught manners by his parents. He has described Rosie O'Donnell as a "slob," and said news broadcaster Megyn Kelly has "blood coming out of her wherever." He even attacked GOP primary rival Carly Fiorina by saying: "Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?" And last year, Trump attacked MSNBC host Mika Brzezinksi, commenting that her face was "bleeding" from a facelift. And of course, Trump resurrected Protestors hold pictures of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 5, 2018 OZAN KOSE, AFP/File The US on the international stage There's a bigger problem than Trump being a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the country, though. It has become fairly obvious that dictators love Trump. Why? Because he is afraid to stand up to them. Think about it... Russia's Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong-un, China's President for Life, Xi, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammad bin Salman - Trump would rather kiss their behinds than accuse them of anything. And right now, it is very hard to believe Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was accidentally killed during an interrogation. The American people have known about Saudi Arabia's penchants for human rights violations and brutal murders, including public beheadings, for years. Remember, they were implicated in the 9/11 attacks. So it leaves many people to wonder where the Donald's heart really is and what color he is actually seeing. I for one think the only color he recognizes is the color "Green," as in money. To hell with losing a journalist, we might lose millions in arms sales. Actually, Trump came right out and said during his US President Donald Trump (R) holds a defence sales chart with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office during the prince's first visit to the US since becoming heir to the throne on March 20, 2018 MANDEL NGAN, AFP/File Karen Elliott House, in an editorial in "Kidnapping critics and returning them to Saudi Arabia isn’t new for this regime, though previously such incidents got little publicity because no one died. Perhaps the crown prince thought he could again escape any consequences. After all, Russia’s Vladimir Putin has poisoned dissidents in London; China’s Xi Jinping runs an archipelago of re-education camps; and Turkey’s increasingly despotic Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who is leveling the charges at the Saudis — has jailed thousands with little or no international consequence. Perhaps the world will soon forget a political murder." And in a USA Today editorial, they say: "Trump has already lapsed into his unfortunate, recurring role as an apologist for brutal leaders who draw his favor. ... The worry is that Trump is playing for time, perhaps hoping the nation's attention will wane as the U.S. midterm elections approach." But, I am sitting here rereading this piece, and I can't help wondering what is going to happen to this country. There are so many issues that demand our attention, and they are far bigger than the petty garbage Trump is continually spewing in an attempt to keep the public divided between "them" and "us." I wonder what happened to being an American? Today, to get the press and other Fake News off his butt, he decided to attack Stormy Daniels, the woman he had an affair with while Melania was home taking care of his new son. Of course, his one and only source of news is Fox, so this is where he gets all his local and foreign policy advice. The worry is that Trump is playing for time, perhaps hoping the nation's attention will wane as the U.S. midterm elections approach."But, I am sitting here rereading this piece, and I can't help wondering what is going to happen to this country. There are so many issues that demand our attention, and they are far bigger than the petty garbage Trump is continually spewing in an attempt to keep the public divided between "them" and "us." I wonder what happened to being an American? This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com