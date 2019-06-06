By By Karen Graham 24 mins ago in Politics A $92 million national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in Canada was released last week, concluding those who were murdered or disappeared across the country in recent decades are victims of a "Canadian genocide." The term genocide was coined by Raphael Lemkin in his 1944 book The thing is, while the word may have been new, most people in 1943 realized it was just a word that described something that had been going on for generations. And while Lemkin's generation hoped "the final solution" would never happen again, this was not to be. Auschwitz-Birkenau has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of European Jews, one million of whom were killed at the camp between 1940 to 1945 JANEK SKARZYNSKI, AFP The Political Instability Task Force is a U.S. government-sponsored research project established to build a database on major domestic political conflicts leading to state failures. The group estimated that, between 1956 and 2016, a total of forty-three genocides took place, causing the death of about 50 million people. These include Cambodians, Rwandan Tutsis, Bosnian Muslims, and Iraqi Yazidis who have all suffered systematic campaigns of mass killing. In Myanmar, a campaign aimed at driving the Muslim Rohingya people out of the mostly Buddhist nation has reached proportions that "constitute genocide," reports Myanmar has rejected accusations that its military committed atrocities in the crackdown last year that forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border to Bangladesh Adib Chowdhury, AFP/File The debate begins On Monday, the 1,200-page report was unveiled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and victims' families on hand at a ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History, against a backdrop of totems and aboriginal artifacts. According to the report, it is estimated that Entitled "Reclaiming Power and Place," the report concludes that through "state actions and inactions rooted in colonialism and colonial ideologies," indigenous women and girls were 12 times more likely to experience violence and seven times more likely to be killed than other women in Canada. As for who was doing the killings, the report blamed the violence on indigenous and non-indigenous family members and partners, casual acquaintances and serial killers. With this one statement, most people will quickly point out that this means it is not genocide that caused all these deaths because it is not 'state sanctioned." But the report goes on, also citing the "endemic poverty, racism, sexism, and other social ills as well as lasting trauma and loss of culture from family separations, and land dispossession traced back to failed attempts by early colonizers to force indigenous people to integrate." Aujourd’hui, je pense aux femmes et filles que nous avons perdues, à leurs proches, à celles qui sont à risque en ce moment. Je pense au rapport de 2004 et aux militantes courageuses qui sont venues sur la Colline parlementaire et ont exigé cette enquête il y a plus de dix ans. pic.twitter.com/FLXYX0ZQ89 — Carolyn Bennett (@Carolyn_Bennett) June 3, 2019 "Despite their different circumstances and backgrounds, all of the missing and murdered are connected by economic, social and political marginalization, racism, and misogyny woven into the fabric of Canadian society," said chief commissioner Marion Buller, reports "The hard truth is that we live in a country whose laws and institutions perpetuate violations of fundamental rights, amounting to genocide against indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people," she said -- using an acronym for two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual. Whether you agree or not that what has happened to indigenous women and girls is genocide, one thing is certain, the word has become part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally adopted that language as his own, telling an audience in Vancouver that "we accept the findings of the commissioners that it was genocide." Trudeau was In a photo published on January 17, 1891, by the Northwestern Photo Co, we see the burial of the dead after the massacre of Wounded Knee. U.S. Soldiers putting Indians in common grave; some corpses are frozen in different positions. South Dakota. Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division, Reproduction Number: LC-USZ62-44458 Call it what it really is - Genocide Personally, I was glad to hear that Trudeau finally said the distasteful word, and hopefully, this means that Canada is owning up to the systemic racism and double standards that have been part of the government. There is all this talk about Canada having a charter and believing in the rights of all humans. But I must say that Canada is not alone in what it has done to its indigenous people. The United States actually did attempt to find a "final solution" to its "Indian" problem. During the American Indian Wars, the United States Army carried out a number of massacres and forced relocations of Indigenous peoples, acts that some scholars say constitute genocide. The Great Plains of what is now the United States was home to millions of indigenous peoples, and they were systematically killed or moved to satisfy a growing need for more land for white people. Damn any man who sympathizes with Indians! ... I have come to kill Indians, and believe it is right and honorable to use any means under God's heaven to kill Indians. ... Kill and scalp all, big and little; nits make lice. — Col. 