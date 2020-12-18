By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Politics Iran is willing to return to compliance with a nuclear deal should the US agree to remove sanctions against the country. However, a new agreement would be needed to revive the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). Iran has been violating terms of the JCPOA Response of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Currently, Iran is enriching uranium at 4.5 percent while the JCPOA sets the limit at 3.67 percent. Iran is also stockpiling about 12 times what is allowed under the JCPOA. However, enrichment could easily be scaled back and the uranium stockpile could be exported to Russia to make fuel rods for Iran. The final violations are new centrifuges being operated underground. They were moved underground after above ground centrifuges were damaged in an explosion possibly caused by Israeli sabotage. Iran also promised that this move was reversible should the US lift sanctions. Iran and Biden's positions Publicly Iran's position has been that they will not negotiate any new arrangements with the US unless the US first lifts sanctions against it and also returns to the t During the past year , Iran has been gradually violating commitments under the JCPOA. The violations are a response to the US action of withdrawing from the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposing sanctions on Iran. Both the Iranian president and Iranian officials have argued that Iran could quickly come into compliance with the JCPOA in return for withdrawal of sanctions. Rafael Grossi, IAEA head, told Reuters questioned Iran's response:“I cannot imagine that they are going simply to say, ‘We are back to square one’ because square one is no longer there. There is more (nuclear) material, … there is more activity, there are more centrifuges, and more are being announced. So what happens with all this?”Currently, Iran is enriching uranium at 4.5 percent while the JCPOA sets the limit at 3.67 percent. Iran is also stockpiling about 12 times what is allowed under the JCPOA. However, enrichment could easily be scaled back and the uranium stockpile could be exported to Russia to make fuel rods for Iran.The final violations are new centrifuges being operated underground. They were moved underground after above ground centrifuges were damaged in an explosion possibly caused by Israeli sabotage. Iran also promised that this move was reversible should the US lift sanctions. Grossi said there could be a deal within the deal: “Oh yes, oh yes. Undoubtedly. It is clear that there will have to be a protocol or an agreement or an understanding or some ancillary document which will stipulate clearly what we do.”Publicly Iran's position has been that they will not negotiate any new arrangements with the US unless the US first lifts sanctions against it and also returns to the t erms of the JCPOA. Biden has said he plans to work with the Iranians to return to th JCPOA and then negotiate a follow o n deal on top of it. While Biden's plans seem to fit with those of Iran Grossi's remarks suggest there could be difficulties. More about Iran nuclear agreement, iran nuclear program, US Iran relations More news from Iran nuclear agreeme... iran nuclear program US Iran relations