Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban issued a statement on Sunday claiming the decision of Exxon Mobil to evacuate foreign staff from the West Qurna 1 oilfield, was "unacceptable and unjustified."However Exxon said that the move was precautionary as the oilfield is in the south of Iraq near the border with Iran. The justification implies that the move had to do with increasing tensions between Iran and the US.Ghabhban said that the evacuations had nothing to do with the security situation or any threats in the area, saying he believed it was purely for "political reasons." He says he sent a letter to Exxon Mobil calling for the immediate return of the workers. A recent article quotes Ghadhban: "The withdrawal of multiple employees - despite their small number - temporarily has nothing to do with the security situation or threats in the oilfields in of southern Iraq, but it's for political reasons."The US is putting pressure on the Iraqi government but that government is already so angry with the US that it was voting on a bill this week end that likely passed that would evict US troops from Iraq as discussed in a recent Digital Journal article. Tensions with the US government may become worse as there was a recent incident in which a Katyusha rocket was fired into the Baghdad Green Zone near the US embassy, as described in another Digital Journal article. Exxon Mobil, which has a long term contract to improve the oilfield on behalf of Iraq's state South Oil Company, withdrew all foreign staff, around 60 people, Iraqi officials have said. The Exxon evacuation took place just days after the US withdrew its non-essential staff from the US embassy in Baghdad fearing that there could be attacks on it by Shiite militia. Many Shiite militia in Iraq have close ties to Iran. Any attacks such as that described will no doubt be blamed by the US on Iran heightening tensions with Iran and Iraq even more.The foreign staff are at the West Quran 1 oil field only to help expand production. The oil field will continue produce at its current capacity using local workers.